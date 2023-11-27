Who is Daisy Haggard’s famous husband? Boat Story star reveals he had a very unusual role in the BBC drama!

Daisy Haggard is currently playing the lead role in the brilliantly original Boat Story, and she has revealed that her real-life husband also appears in the BBC drama.

Actress and comedian Daisy plays Janet Campbell in the BBC drama, amongst a fantastic ensemble cast. The six-part dark thriller has been hailed as ‘the best drama the BBC has made‘ by some viewers.

And it’s not the first time Daisy has reeled in TV audiences with her performance. Here’s everything you need to know about Daisy Haggard, her famous husband, and her impressive career to date.

Daisy Haggard as Janet in the cast of Boat Story (Credit: Two Brothers/Ray Burmiston)

What else has Daisy Haggard been in?

Actress Daisy Haggard portrays the lead role of Janet Campbell in Boat Story. Janet bumps into stranger Samuel on a beach, where the pair stumble into a lucrative – but dangerous – discovery. When they find a stash of cocaine, she’s keen to call the police, but it persuaded to make some money instead.

Comedy fans will know Daisy as Ally in the cast of Breeders. She’s also famous for starring in Back to Life, a series she created. In it, she portrayed Miri Matteson quite brilliantly, a woman trying to reclaim her life after being convicted of murder.

Daisy is also known for playing Emmy in Green Wing, Emma in The Persuasionists, and Debbie in Psychoville. She played Christine Proctor in Ballot Monkeys, Sam in Uncle and Myra Licht in Episodes. She’s also known for her various roles in Man Stroke Woman.

Other notable roles include Sophie in Doctor Who, Charlene in Outnumbered, Bets in Black Mirror, and Lara in Inside No9. Daisy has also been in several films, including Songbird, Calloused Hands, and I Give It a Year. Harry Potter fans might know her as the voice of the lift!

How old is Daisy Haggard and where is she from?

Daisy Haggard was born Celia Daisy Morna Haggard on March 22, 1978, in London.

She is currently 45 years of age.

Daisy was raised and educated in Dulwich, South London, where she attended James Allen’s Girls’ School. She went on to graduate from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard starred as Paul and Ally in Breeders (Credit: Sky One)

Who is the husband of Daisy Haggard?

Daisy Haggard is married to actor and musician Joe Wilson. On social media, Joe describes himself as one half of band/composers Solomon Grey. He also composed the music to Back To Life season 2 and the short film Good Boy starring Ben Whishaw.

As an actor, he’s been on our screens since 2005, when he portrayed James Wenchurch in the Victoria Wood series Housewife, 49. He went on to play Bobby Moore in the TV film of the same name in 2006.

Joe, who acts under the name Joseph Kennedy, went on to star in episodes of Midsomer Murders, Where the Heart Is, Robin Hood, and Trial & Retribution. He also starred as Davey Payne in the 2010 film Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll.

More recently, the jobbing actor popped up in Girl/Haji, and The Last Post. This month, Joe starred opposite his wife Daisy in the cast of Boat Story.

Who does Daisy Haggard’s husband Joe Wilson play in Boat Story?

Joe Wilson – credited in the show as Joseph Kennedy – portrays Dr Mike Weathers in the cast of Boat Story on BBC One. Viewers who have watched episode 2 will know that Mike is the overly-keen doctor who bumps into Janet when she visits her ‘adopted’ son in hospital.

He makes a beeline for Janet in reception, where he reminds her that they went to school together. He later sends her an uninvited photograph on her mobile phone!

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Daisy said: “He plays my sex pest! His character has to send me dick pics. When he got the role, he got a phone call from the production office asking for a picture of his face so they could pick the right penis to match!

“When I saw the pictures, it was such a shock that I screamed!”

Daisy Haggard’s husband Joe Wilson in Boat Story (Credit: BBC One)

Does Daisy have children?

Daisy Haggard and her husband Joe Wilson have two children. Their two daughters are now eight and five.

Talking to Grazia about having kids, she recently said: “Having children is liberating because, at the moment, nothing is as important, so that really helps me with big decisions and things that used to scare me. It helps me put those things in perspective.

“I used to agonise about my decisions regarding work, where as now it’s really simple: is it worth not seeing the kids that day? [I feel like] my whole life, I sat in the flat in my pants and didn’t achieve much and then I had kids and suddenly had no time, was absolutely exhausted, and found myself achieving more than I had before, so that was a revelation.”

She also revealed that she’s on a “one-woman mission to make lovely short working days where everyone gets to see their family”.

Who is Daisy Haggard’s famous dad?

Daisy Haggard is the daughter of the film director Piers Haggard OBE and his wife Anna Sklovsky. They also had Daisy’s brother, architect William Haggard.

Sadly, dad Piers died in January 2023, at the age of 83.

Her grandfather was the actor and novelist Stephen Haggard, and her great-great-great-uncle was the author Sir Henry Rider Haggard.

Boat Story series 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Episode 3 airs on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9pm on BBC One.

