Viewers hail dark thriller Boat Story as ‘the best drama BBC has ever made’: ‘I’m floored’

Boat Story has docked on BBC One, and viewers have compared the brand new crime caper to Quentin Tarantino or the Coen Brothers. Praise indeed!

The new six-parter is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before on the Beeb. Season 1 of the dark thriller began on Sunday (November 19, 2023), and the broadcaster told us it was about “two strangers, one boat, and nothing to lose”.

Written by the brilliant Harry and Jack Williams, the brothers behind The Tourist, The Missing, and Liar, it’s no surprise that many viewers have already felt the need to binge-watch the entire series!

Another bonus? There wasn’t even a sniff of Nigel Farage!

The cast of Boat Story is pretty impressive (Credit: Two Brothers/Ray Burmiston/Matt Squire)

Boat Story is a new kind of detective drama

The new detective drama stars Daisy Haggard and Paterson Joseph as two strangers fallen on hard times. When out walking their dogs, they discover a shipment of cocaine in the remains of a washed-up boat, they tell themselves that selling it could solve all their problems. However, there’s a catch… (Geddit?)

The characters of Janet Campbell and Samuel Wells are unaware that this will make them the targets of the police, and a vengeful French mobster who does not take kindly to having his merchandise stolen…

The cast is awesome, the plot is unique, and it’s a tad gruesome in parts, but nowhere near as gruesome as Farage and Nella Rose eating testicles on I’m A Celebrity…

Baptiste actor Tcheky Karyo as The Tailor in Boat Story (Credit: Two Brothers/Matt Squire)

Praised piled in for Boat Story

Viewers absolutely LOVED the new series Boat Story. One convert gushed: “Boat Story is the best drama BBC have made since well, forever. I’ve just finished the series on iPlayer and I’m floored. So unique, clever, dramatic, brutal, devastating, hilarious and so full of wit and original concepts. It’s a rare diamond and it must win all the things.”

Another said: “Quirky and very, very dark, think Fargo crossed with The League of Gentleman/Inside No9. I love it! Excellent cast.:

A third added: “Boat Story’s first episode was excellent. Dark, funny, turn-the-page compelling and absolutely 100% [bleep] Farage-free. Daisy Haggard is well on her way to National Treasure status. #BoatStory.”

“Of course I had to watch it all in one go #BoatStory. Brilliant,” raved another. “Definitely a bit gory but also amusing and clever.”

Is it too violent?

Not everyone was a fan, though, with some criticising the gore and violence. One shocked viewer seethed: “Watched two episodes of #BoatStory on #BBCiPlayer hoping second episode would redeem itself. Brilliant cast, awful gratuitous violence. Not for the squeamish. Black comedy that is in no way funny. Shame on you @BBC1 spending our money to show such violence on a Sunday evening!”

Another said: “Blimey. That opening scene was a bit full on in #BoatStory I’m amazed that got passed for 9pm!”

A third added: “Gosh, I learn something new every day! No, a drama has to be either fantastic or credible. The #BoatStory is neither!”

“Not a fan of dramas that can’t figure out how to start, flashback portentously, develop with lots of intrusive voice over, are stagey, with characters pitched at style over substance who don’t engage at an emotional level. Oh yes and lots of chopped up body parts,” complained another.

However, some liked it despite the violence, saying: “Enjoyed the new BBC1 #BoatStory enough to binge the first three episodes back-to-back, but the brutal, shocking and at times unexpected violence will horrify some BBC Sunday evening drama viewers; hope my mum didn’t try it, for instance!”

Read story: Boat Story on BBC One: Cast includes Breeders’ Daisy Haggard, Vigil’s Paterson Joseph, and The Larkins’ Joanna Scanlan

Boat Story series 1 is available to binge watch on BBC iPlayer. Episode 2 airs on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9pm on BBC One.

What did you think of Boat Story on BBC One? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.