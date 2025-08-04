Horrified Cooking With The Stars viewers call out Jess Wright ‘hygiene’ issue

Cooking With The Stars viewers were aghast yesterday over one particular aspect of how Jess Wright operated in the kitchen.

The ITV cooking series returned on Sunday (August 3) for a news series, hosted by Emma Willis and Tom Allen. Celebrity contestants included EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy, radio DJ Jordan North, and Jack Osbourne, son of late heavy metal rocker Ozzy Osbourne.

They were also joined in the race for a spot in the final by ex-TOWIE cast member Jess. Sadly, Jess became the first famous face to be eliminated from the 2025 series. But going by some reactions from social media users, her departure was not a surprise.

Budding chefs Jack Osbourne and Jess Wright went up against each other during Sunday’s programme (Credit: ITV)

Jess Wright vs Jack Osbourne

Jess was pitched against Jack for their first crack at preparing a dish. And Jess decided to cook up a Sri Lankan beetroot curry.

Judges Poppy O’Toole and Rosemary Shrager had positive feedback for Jess – but there was a suggestion the bread she baked to accompany her curry was ‘dry’. Ultimately, she didn’t win the vote up against Jack and went into the cook-off for a second chance at TV culinary glory.

However, neither the relative moistness of the baked item nor the overall result seemed to be the pressing issue for those watching at home. Instead, many of those commenting on Jess’ effort on X were more distracted by the fact she didn’t seem to remove any jewellery from her hands as she prepped the meal.

Jess Wright sparked uproar as she didn’t remove her rings while mixing flour and water (Credit: ITV)

How Cooking With The Stars fans reacted to Jess Wright

One incredulous social media user pondered whether wearing a ring while handling dough could be a “hygiene” matter.

They wrote, including a facepalm emoji with their words: “How is Jess Wright cooking on #CookingWithTheStars with all her jewellery on. Isn’t that a health and safety/hygiene issue? Rings/bangles whilst kneading flour/dough?”

Someone else replied to them, also making use of a queasy emoji: “First thing I thought. So unhygienic.”

I don’t understand how some people can mix stuff with their rings on.

Additionally, another person also posted: “#Cookingwiththestars I don’t understand how some people can mix stuff with their rings on etc.”

Jess Wright didn’t make it through to the next round of Cooking With The Stars (Credit: ITV)

There were also concerns raised on X about whether Jess’ hairstyle was appropriate for the surroundings.

One unhappy onlooker asserted: “#CookingWithTheStars One rule in any kitchen HAIR should not be hanging over food then hands forever touching it then food. Not hygienic #itv1.”

“Her hair was down over her shoulders in the practice!” someone else also said.

Cooking With the Stars is on ITV1 on Sunday August 3 at 7pm.

