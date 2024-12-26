Star of Call The Midwife Cliff Parisi previously opened up about his “biggest regret” which saw him spending time in prison.

The British actor, who plays the role of Fred Buckle in the BBC One period drama, joined the cast when it debuted in 2012. Viewers may also be familiar with Cliff after he portrayed Minty Peterson in the soap opera EastEnders for eight years.

Cliff was in prison when he was 19 (Credit: BBC)

Call The Midwife star Cliff Parisi spent time in prison as a teen

During an interview with Saga Magazine, Cliff reflected on his challenging past, which included him turning to crime and “trying my luck as a rubbish bank robber”. He ended up in prison aged 19 and stated that where he grew up was “fairly rough”.

“I left school at 14 unable to read or write and if you didn’t have any prospects, which I didn’t, you could easily get in trouble. And I did, ” he said.

“When the robbery went wrong, I escaped from the bank on a bus. I got away with it for a year. Finally, one of the other guys got arrested and the next thing I knew, the police were knocking on the front door.”

The soap star recalled that before he was arrested, he was “just about to go on stage for a big production of South Pacific”. Instead, Cliff Parisi “got carted off to Brixton Prison”.

He later was put on bail and was able to do the show before he was sentenced to 18 months.

Cliff ‘regrets’ his troubled past (Credit: BBC)

‘I deeply regret it’

In 2019, Cliff signed up for ITV’s I’m A Celebrity and finished in 10th place.

Before heading into the jungle and joining camp, the actor admitted to the Sunday Mirror it wasn’t a period of his life that he is proud of.

“This has hung over me like a black cloud. It was a massive mistake that I made and I deeply regret it,” he told the newspaper.

Read more: Call the Midwife unveils first look at Christmas special with shake-up for first time in history

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.