Christmas is just around the corner and that means that the Call the Midwife festive special is just on the horizon too!

You might feel like the festive season is a whole month away, but as the days get darker and the nights get cosier, many of us can’t wait to enjoy some good telly.

This year, the period drama has pulled it out of the bag with a big shake-up to their typical format.

Call the Midwife is getting in the festive spirit (Credit: Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney / BBC)

Call the Midwife Christmas special

Fans can expect two 60-minute episodes, rather than one 90-minute installment – leaving us on a huge Christmas cliffhanger…

Set in 1969 east London, Poplar gets into the festive spirit as a funfair comes to town.

The Nonnatus House midwives continue their usual work delivering babies as the neighbourhood’s residents prepare for a carol concert.

However, news of an escaped prisoner leaves the town on edge, especially after a string of break-ins are reported.

Poplar is preparing for a carol service (Credit: Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney / BBC)

Call the Midwife latest

Elsewhere, the Turner children are embroiled in Blue Peter’s Christmas appeal to collect dinky cars and scrap metal.

Viewers can also expect Trixie (Helen George) to make a fleeting visit to Nonnatus House and reunite with her brother, Geoffrey (Christopher Harper).

Nonnatus House continues to serve the community amongst the festivities (Credit: Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney / BBC)

Meanwhile, Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen) welcomes her grandson Harry over the Christmas period and Violet (Annabelle Apsion) hosts a mince pie competition.

There is also another dose of drama as the Buckles prepare for Reggie’s return, but are unfortunately thrown into turmoil.

Discussing the upcoming episodes, creator and writer Heidi Thomas said: “Who doesn’t love finding an extra, unexpected present underneath the Christmas tree? When I was asked to write a two-part Christmas special for 2024, I couldn’t resist.”

Executive producer Dame Pippa Harris added: “For the first time, viewers can luxuriate in a two-part festive treat this Christmas. Heidi has created a spellbinding special which I know will delight our loyal fans.”

Director of BBC drama Lindsay Salt also said Heidi and the team have “lined up an absolute treat”.

We can’t wait!

The two-part special will air on BBC One over the festive period.

