Claudia Winkleman reveals the physical makeover she gives herself every year for Strictly: ‘There’s no let up until Christmas’

Host of Strictly Claudia Winkleman has revealed the physical makeover she endures every year when the BBC show begins.

The new 2024 series of Strictly kicks off tonight (September 14) where the 15 celebrities find out who they have been paired with this year. Claudia’s co-host Tess Daly will also be returning for another slice of the action.

Claudia and Tess are returning to Strictly as hosts (Credit: BBC)

Strictly host Claudia Winkleman fake tans herself until Christmas

As the show celebrates its 20th anniversary, Claudia was asked about how it feels to be a part of Strictly’s special milestone.

“It feels a total honour and privilege. I love working on Strictly so much. I start getting excited in July,” she revealed.

Claudia added that as soon as September hits, she begins to undergo a physical makeover.

“The fake tanning starts in earnest on September 1st and there’s no let up until Christmas,” she admitted.

When questioned what being a part of the Strictly team meant to her, Claudia said it was like “family to me.”

She continued: “So many of the same people who work on the show have been there for years so we all know each other really well. It also means family in the sense that people watch the show with their grandparents or young kids. It’s always felt like a snow globe of a show to me and it’s basically saying “Christmas is coming” and this can only be a good thing in my world.”

After needing to fake tan on The Traitors, Claudia found an unusual substitute (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Claudia used ‘gravy granules’ to tan during The Traitors

When Claudia couldn’t get her hands on some fake tan while filming BBC’s The Traitors, she found an unusual substitute.

“I didn’t have my normal fake tan there because I was in the castle, so what I thought was, ‘Let’s just use something!’,” she revealed, adding, “I don’t think I’m allowed to say a brand, but it was gravy granules.”

The TV star had already undergone a spray tan before filming the show. However, by episode five, she realised she was due a top-up.