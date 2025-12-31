Complaints pour in over Chesney Hawkes’ appearance on Escape to the Country

Celebrity Big Brother star Chesney Hawkes was the latest star to appear on Celebrity Escape to the Country last night (December 30) – but his time on the show wasn’t a smash hit with those watching at home.

Given his net worth, The One and Only singer and his wife, Kristina, had a budget of £1.3 million. Their requirements included four double bedrooms, a garden for their dogs and space for a recording studio.

Chesney made it clear that he wanted a house without beams, as he admitted he wasn’t a fan of them. He also admitted he wasn’t big on cottages. As for the home itself, the couple were searching for a modern-sized property that still maintains a traditional appearance.

Chesney had a budget of £1.3 million (Credit: BBC)

Chesney Hawkes’ Escape to the Country journey

Throughout the episode, Chesney and his wife viewed a number of what the musician described as “eclectic” houses.

They started out in the Gloucestershire village Edge. Then, they moved on to Ashton Keynes in north Wiltshire, before landing in Chalford Hill. The couple also attended a viewing for a house at Sevenhampton that dates back to the 1600s.

In this episode, Chesney also found time to teach presenter Jules Hunter to play the guitar, make up a song, answer 1991-themed trivia questions and participate in a singing quiz along with wife, Kristina.

However, at the end of the programme, the couple revealed that while they especially liked the third, five-bedroom house in Chalford Hill, they will continue to look at other properties.

Ultimately, they didn’t choose a house (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react to Chesney’s episode

As a whole, viewers were unhappy with this particular episode of the hit BBC show, and shared their thoughts on X.

“It’s a waste of time them looking at these places really, isn’t it?” one wrote. “And how many more questions about 1991?”

While a second claimed that Celebrity Escape to the Country boils down to “rich [bleep]s looking around houses they have no intention of buying, while getting an appearance fee paid by the general public”.

A third agreed, as they asked: “What is the point of the ‘celebrity’ version? Just Z-listers looking around houses. No intention of buying anything. Total waste of money.”

Similarly, a fourth chimed in saying: “[Bleep] like Escape to the Country for celebs who have no intention of buying these houses, no doubt paid a fee to participate and yet for my TV licence has paid for a Christmas schedule full of repeats.”

“Why would you hate cottages and beams but then choose to move to the Cotswolds?” a fifth queried. “The place is all about cottages!”

