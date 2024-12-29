Charlie Dimmock in surprise TV reunion with Ground Force co-star Alan Titchmarsh

Charlie Dimmock has reunited with Ground Force co-star Alan Titchmarsh – and fans will be delighted.

The green-fingered goddess, 58, shot to fame back in the 1990s, thanks to her stint on hit gardening show Ground Force. Charlie appeared on the BBC series, alongside Alan Titchmarsh and Tommy Walsh.

And 27 years since their first telly appearance together, Charlie and Alan reunited this weekend (December 29) on Alan’s Love Your Weekend.

Charlie Dimmock reunites with Alan Titchmarsh

On Sunday (December 29), Alan was back to host his beloved show, Love Your Weekend.

And joining Alan was none other than Charlie – with the pair reminiscing about their Ground Force days.

Alan and Charlie appeared on Ground Force back in 1997. While Alan left in 2002, Charlie went on to host the show until its end in 2005.

Charlie Dimmock on Alan Titchmarsh’s ‘help’

Charlie previously gushed over Alan, revealing his sweet gesture that helped her carve out a TV career.

Speaking to Blackberry Garden, Charlie was quizzed on who her garden heroes are. She replied: “My grandad, Jim Saunders and I have to say Mr Titchmarsh.”

The TV presenter then shared how Alan – by then a TV regular – “helped” her at the start of her TV career.

Charlie said: “Alan was so lovely encouraging and helpful to Tommy and I when we were doing Ground Force – he gave us lots of advice and help, especially when it came to the TV side of things.”

Charlie Dimmock on why Ground Force won’t return

Meanwhile, in 2008, Charlie revealed the real reason the popular BBC programme Ground Force will never make a return.

When asked if there’s a chance she’d ever get back with co-stars Alan and Tommy for another series, she told Digital Spy: “No, no, no.”

She added: “Tommy and me worked on the last two series, but then we said ‘that’s it’. The problem was that we had a budget we had to stick to for the cost of the garden. There’s only so many new products that come onto the market each year, so after 14 series, I think we’d done enough.”

Watch Charlie on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh on Sunday (December 29) at 9:30am on ITV1.

