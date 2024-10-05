Charlie Dimmock smiling next to a heart
Charlie Dimmock’s three-point checklist for new boyfriend: ‘It doesn’t bother me if he isn’t good-looking’

'I like someone who is practical, relaxed and who makes me laugh'

TV gardener Charlie Dimmock – beloved for her down-to-earth charm and appearances on Ground Force and Garden Rescue – once revealed her simple checklist for finding a new boyfriend.

After skyrocketing to fame in the 1990s for her natural looks, wild red hair and bra-free confidence, Charlie captured the hearts of millions.

But when it comes to romance, she has much more grounded expectations.

Charlie Dimmock revealed her checklist for a new partner
Charlie Dimmock revealed her checklist for a new partner (Credit: SplashNews)

Charlie Dimmock on what she looks for in a boyfriend

In an interview after splitting with her long-term partner John Mushet, Charlie – who will be on screens this weekend (October 5) for a new episode of Garden Rescue – shared her thoughts on a potential new partner.

“I like someone who is practical, relaxed and who makes me laugh,” Charlie said as she expressed her three essentials in a partner.

With a long and public career, the TV star learnt not to prioritise looks. “It doesn’t bother me if he isn’t good-looking. I’m always being asked to name someone I find sexy, but frankly, I really don’t know anyone.”

Charlie’s low-key attitude contributed to her everywoman appeal.

Despite being hailed as “horticultural Viagra” and “the sexiest woman in Britain”, Charlie was perplexed by her status as a sex symbol.

“It’s all a bit silly. None of my boyfriends has ever told me I was sexy or attractive. It hasn’t bothered me.”

The Garden Rescue star split with her former partner in 2001
The Garden Rescue star split with her former partner in 2001. (Credit: SplashNews)

Charlie and John Mushet

What did seem to bother her was the challenge of dating after her highly-publicised split from long-term partner John Mushet.

The couple were together for 13 years. However, they separated after Charlie had an affair with a crew member from Ground Force.

“I’ve discovered that the most difficult after-effect of the break-up is getting into another relationship,” Charlie previously admitted. “Where do I find someone? I wouldn’t go into a wine bar to look for a man, nor on a blind date.”

Even though her career skyrocketed after joining Ground Force, Charlie was still modest about her life off-screen.

“I don’t mind being on my own. I’m quite practical,” she said. The star revealed that she still lived in the same cottage in Romsey, Hampshire, where she shared a home with John. “I like staying where I’ve been known for a long time.”

Despite her fame, Charlie insisted she hasn’t changed much since her early days. And for the right guy, appearance is hardly a deal-breaker. As she put it herself: “I’d love to become a batty old dear.”

Watch Charlie on Garden Rescue on Saturday (October 5) at 4pm on BBC One. 

