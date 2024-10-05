Charlie Dimmock’s three-point checklist for new boyfriend: ‘It doesn’t bother me if he isn’t good-looking’

TV gardener Charlie Dimmock – beloved for her down-to-earth charm and appearances on Ground Force and Garden Rescue – once revealed her simple checklist for finding a new boyfriend.

After skyrocketing to fame in the 1990s for her natural looks, wild red hair and bra-free confidence, Charlie captured the hearts of millions.

But when it comes to romance, she has much more grounded expectations.

Charlie Dimmock on what she looks for in a boyfriend

In an interview after splitting with her long-term partner John Mushet, Charlie – who will be on screens this weekend (October 5) for a new episode of Garden Rescue – shared her thoughts on a potential new partner.

“I like someone who is practical, relaxed and who makes me laugh,” Charlie said as she expressed her three essentials in a partner.

With a long and public career, the TV star learnt not to prioritise looks. “It doesn’t bother me if he isn’t good-looking. I’m always being asked to name someone I find sexy, but frankly, I really don’t know anyone.”

Charlie’s low-key attitude contributed to her everywoman appeal.

Despite being hailed as “horticultural Viagra” and “the sexiest woman in Britain”, Charlie was perplexed by her status as a sex symbol.

“It’s all a bit silly. None of my boyfriends has ever told me I was sexy or attractive. It hasn’t bothered me.”

Charlie and John Mushet

What did seem to bother her was the challenge of dating after her highly-publicised split from long-term partner John Mushet.

The couple were together for 13 years. However, they separated after Charlie had an affair with a crew member from Ground Force.

“I’ve discovered that the most difficult after-effect of the break-up is getting into another relationship,” Charlie previously admitted. “Where do I find someone? I wouldn’t go into a wine bar to look for a man, nor on a blind date.”

Even though her career skyrocketed after joining Ground Force, Charlie was still modest about her life off-screen.

“I don’t mind being on my own. I’m quite practical,” she said. The star revealed that she still lived in the same cottage in Romsey, Hampshire, where she shared a home with John. “I like staying where I’ve been known for a long time.”

Despite her fame, Charlie insisted she hasn’t changed much since her early days. And for the right guy, appearance is hardly a deal-breaker. As she put it herself: “I’d love to become a batty old dear.”

