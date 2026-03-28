Celebrity Traitors star Joe Marler reveals ‘dangerous’ health scare that left him forgetting he had kids

Joe Marler delivers one of the most shocking moments on The Jonathan Ross Show tonight (March 28) – revealing a devastating head injury left him temporarily forgetting his own children.

The former England rugby star appears on the ITV show alongside host Jonathan Ross, where he opens up about the brutal reality of his playing career and the lasting impact of repeated concussions.

Jonathan Ross’ chat show has moved to a new later slot again this week (Credit: Splash News)

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Joe Marler’s injury left him forgetting his children

Speaking candidly, Joe recalls one particularly frightening moment after a heavy knock during a match.

“The concussions were bad for me. I remember tackling this big unit… then I woke up in the physio room,” he says.

What followed was even more alarming. “The kit man walked in and asked if Joe’s kids were at the game and Joe explains: “I said: ‘What kids?’ I went: ‘What? I’ve got kids?’ I just started bawling my eyes out. I’d completely forgotten that I had kids.”

Joe, who shares four children – Jasper, Maggie, Felix and Pixie – with wife Daisy, admits the experience forced him to reflect on the physical toll of the sport.

“It wasn’t until the last couple of years in my career [I’d think], I’d quite like to be around, be fit and well to have a kick about outdoors [with my kids], jump on the trampoline without prolapsing. It was dangerous.”

He adds: “The moment you start thinking about it – I started thinking about it towards the end – is the moment you start getting injured more.”

Joe Marler has a Celebrity Traitors reunion with Jonathan Ross this weekend (Credit: Shutterstock/ITV)

From rugby to reality TV

Joe also reflects on stepping away from rugby and embracing new opportunities, including his appearance on Celebrity Traitors.

“I had so much fun, mate,” he says. “I’ve sort of realised that out of all of the cast that was part of it, I probably have milked it hard, haven’t I? It has changed my life, to be fair.”

He adds: “I’m just trying to ride that wave for as long as I can, until what my wife says will happen: ‘Make hay while the sun shines, you’ll soon become irrelevant and/or cancelled.’ She’s a real grounder for me.”

Joe also reveals he chose the show over finishing his rugby contract: “The Traitors came up as an opportunity to do. It was during my last year of contract, so I had to make a decision.… It worked out.”

Who else is on tonight?

Elsewhere on the show, comedians Romesh Ranganathan, Aisling Bea and Roisin Conaty join Jonathan on the sofa, with music from Jalen Ngonda.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors series 2 line-up confirmed, Claudia Winkleman reveals

The Jonathan Ross Show is on ITV on Saturday (March 28) at 10pm.

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