Jonathan Ross has revealed that some of his Celebrity Traitors co-stars are still holding a grudge – and fans think they’ve already guessed who he means.

The 64-year-old chat show host opened up about the “weird” reaction he’s had from certain players since being exposed as a Traitor on the hit BBC show.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Reel Talk podcast with daughter Honey, Jonathan admitted that not everyone has taken the betrayal in good humour – and now viewers are convinced they know exactly which of his castmates he’s referring to.

Jonathan Ross has said some Celebrity Traitors co-stars ‘hold a grudge’ (Credit: Instagram/ @realtalkross)

Jonathan Ross brands Celebrity Traitors co-stars ‘weird’

He told Honey: “There’s a couple of people, I’m not going to name names, who do seem to still… not hold grudge exactly, but struggle with accepting that it was just a game and that the lying an accusations that were thrown around were all part of the game.

“It’s nothing to do with who we are, what we are and how we interact outside of that hot house environment. But it is kind of weird.”

Honey asked her dad why he thinks this is. He replied that the stars were merely reacting to being in that stressful situation.

“There’s lots of other factors you might not even be aware of. Old wounds and fears you might have about how you’re perceived. Or how you think people see you. Or how you think you’re acting.”

Jonathan added that it’s not down to “one thing”.

Fans ‘know’ who Jonathan is talking about

Celebrity Traitors fans have now jumped onto Reddit to share their thoughts – and the majority think they know who it is. Fans believe Netflix actress Ruth Codd and sports broadcaster, Clare Balding, could be who Jonathan means.

The original poster asked: “Who do we think he’s referring to? My guess is Ruth who seemed to really dislike him on a personal level, and maybe Clare as he led the charge to get her banished?”

Someone replied: “Definitely Ruth lmao. I actually found her pretty funny but I think she genuinely dislikes him for whatever reason.”

Another added: “I think it’s Ruth & Clare. Clare didn’t look happy when Alan won. Ruth because she has been moaning in interviews about the show.”

Ruth Codd has been vocal about her thoughts on Jonathan (Credit: BBC)

Ruth – who reportedly called Jonathan a “[bleeping] snake” after her on-screen murder – has been repeatedly tipped by fans as one of the celebs still harbouring a grudge. However, others think it could actually be Joe Marler, not Clare, who’s yet to forgive him.

The Celebrity Traitors final proved a massive ratings hit, prompting the BBC to confirm a second series of the celebrity spin-off, which will air next year.

Jonathan himself had already hinted at the renewal, though he stirred up a bit of controversy last month when he was accused of discouraging some of his celebrity friends from signing up for the next run.

The Celebrity Traitors will be returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2026.

