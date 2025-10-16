Celebrity Traitors fans leapt to Ruth Codd’s defence last night (Wednesday, October 15) as she came under fire from Jonathan Ross.

Ruth and Jonathan clashed at the round table, and now viewers are concerned the presenter will murder the Netflix star during tonight’s show (Thursday, October 16).

Ruth called out Jonathan last night and admitted it could’ve been a mistake (Credit: BBC)

Ruth Codd and Jonathan Ross clash on Celebrity Traitors

Last night’s edition of Celebrity Traitors saw Ruth put her neck on the line by calling out Traitor Jonathan.

During the first episode, while in a car with Clare Balding, Ruth, and Niko Omilana, Jonathan said that they could form an alliance. However, Ruth took umbrage with Jonathan’s prior promise when he voted Niko out during the first round table.

Calling him out during the subsequent round table, Ruth said: “It was behaviour indicative of a game player.”

However, Jonathan denied ever having said he’d made an alliance with Clare, Ruth and Niko.

“I did not say we were an alliance,” Jonathan protested. However, Clare was on hand to back Ruth up.

“I think, in the moment, you were doing it for Niko and Ruth’s benefit as you felt that they didn’t know anyone,” Clare said.

“I feel like you blindsided Niko,” Ruth then added.

Wil Jonathan get rid of Ruth? (Credit: BBC)

Jonathan to murder Ruth?

When it came to voting, Ruth and Jonathan both cast votes for each other. However, luckily for them, it was Tameka Empson who was banished, meaning they’ll both be around to fight it out another day.

Unless…

Up in the turret later that night, Jonathan, Alan Carr and Cat Burns debated on who they should murder next.

“Ruth. We can’t…,” Cat began, before Jonathan interrupted, saying: “No, I disagree.

“I will be an idiot to kill Ruth. Unless they go with the triple double bluff thing, and I can try and argue against it and say: ‘If I was a Traitor, I wouldn’t have done that. Why put myself in the firing line?'” he then said.

“She’s not gonna stop. She was so virulent. Every round table, she’s gonna say your name,” Alan said.

“It could backfire on you,” Cat warned.

The episode closed with the potential murder victims being Ruth, David Olusoga and Charlotte Church. We find out tonight who the Traitors stab in the back!

Viewers find out tonight if Ruth survived (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors issue warning with Ruth Codd’s place on the show on the line

Viewers of the show were not happy with the possibility of Ruth being murdered next by the Traitors. Some fans even threatened to stop watching if Ruth doesn’t make it down to breakfast during tonight’s show.

“I have one thing to say about last night’s #CelebrityTraitors … Ruth cannot be murdered under any circumstances! She’s far too important!” one fan tweeted.

“If Ruth gets murdered, i ent watching anymore,” another warned.

“I swear to god if they kill my angel baby girl Ruth Codd,” a third said.

“Didn’t know Ruth before this, but now I’m obsessed with her and I’m going to cause a magnitude 8.3 earthquake if she leaves,” another tweeted.

The Celebrity Traitors continues tonight (Thursday, October 16) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

