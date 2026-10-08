Celebrity Traitors’ Miranda Hart worried viewers have branded her a ‘mad fat old aunt’ after awkward moments

Celebrity Traitors star Miranda Hart has joked that she may have already been labelled as the show’s “fat old aunt”.

The comedian, 53, is one of 21 famous faces taking part in the hugely popular BBC series.

However, Miranda fears her antics so far may have left viewers with a very particular impression of her.

Celebrity Traitors’ Miranda Hart fears she’s coming across as a ‘mad fat old aunt’ (Credit: BBC)

The Miranda star addressed her growing reputation in a new video shared ahead of the next episode of The Celebrity Traitors.

Naturally, she did so while sporting yet another mud moustache…

Celebrity Traitors’ Miranda Hart shares ‘mad fat old aunt’ fears

Miranda’s concerns come after she provided two of the show’s funniest moments so far.

The Miranda star left viewers baffled when she suddenly squawked, “peacock!” while at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands.

Then came her appearance in the second episode, when the celebrities were buried underground as part of a mission.

Miranda emerged from the ground with a rather impressive mud moustache, leaving viewers in hysterics.

Now, she’s poked fun at herself by recreating both moments in her latest reel. Miranda appears with twigs and leaves in her hair and a mud tash across her top lip.

“Oh, absolutely I’m delighted Traitors is on the telly finally,” Miranda says in the clip. “It’s really fun. I genuinely loved it so much I wish I’d been filming for months.

“But I just wonder if I’ve segued into the mad fat old aunt role just a little too soon.

“I don’t know. Jury’s out. But… peacock! You’ve greased your what?! Don’t know.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Hart (@realmirandahart)

The comedian was also referring to another memorable exchange with James Blunt.

He told Miranda that he’d used butter on his nipples before squeezing into a wet suit.

Miranda’s Celebrity Traitors react to her hilarious video

Miranda might be worried about becoming the “fat old aunt” of Celebrity Traitors, but her fellow stars appear to be loving her latest video.

Claudia Winkleman was among those to react, responding with a string of hearts and a ‘crying with laughter’ emoji.

Richard E Grant, who currently has all the attention on him, also joined in. The actor posted several ‘crying with laughter’ emojis alongside a long line of clapping hands.

Amol Rajan, meanwhile, was quick to declare his admiration for Miranda’s efforts. The former contestant, who became the first celebrity to be murdered this series, told her: “This is the greatest video ever made.”

Fans will finally find out the results of the first Round Table tonight (Thursday October 8, 2026), after almost a week of waiting.

And there’s one piece of good news for Miranda. It is very likely that she’ll be banished. Phew!

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