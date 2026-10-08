Celebrity Traitors fans claim they know why viewers were denied a single Round Table vote

Celebrity Traitors viewers were left stunned when last week’s episode ended before anyone at the Round Table had even written down their banishment choice.

It was an unusually early cut to the credits, and fans have spent the days since trying to work out why the BBC stopped the action at that precise moment.

Avid viewers claim they cannot remember another episode of The Traitors ending before the players had put chalk to slate.

Previous banishment cliffhangers have normally allowed viewers to see most contestants reveal who they voted for before cutting away.

Celebrity Traitors ended before anyone had even written a name down at the Round Table (Credit: BBC)

That gives viewers a much better idea of who could be heading for the exit.

Instead, Friday’s second episode ended immediately after Claudia Winkleman told the players: “The time for talk is over.”

The credits rolled before a single contestant revealed their vote.

Now, fans believe they have uncovered the reason behind the particularly cruel cliffhanger.

Celebrity Traitors banishment cliffhanger under spotlight

Much of the speculation centres on Richard E. Grant’s chances of being banished.

The actor exposed his Traitor status within minutes of Claudia tapping him on the shoulder.

Although some viewers suspect the revelation could be part of a double bluff, most Faithful appear to believe Richard gave the game away.

Joe Lycett is among those who has been convinced that Richard is a Traitor.

The Round Table quickly turned its attention towards the actor, making the sudden ending even more frustrating for viewers.

But nobody watching at home found out whether Richard’s name actually appeared on a slate.

Some fans now think the BBC deliberately saved the vote for this week’s episode to ensure viewers returned to see the outcome.

One viewer wrote on The Traitors UK Facebook group: “I’ve done a bit of digging and no UK Traitors series has ever ended before they even put names on their slates, which what happened on Friday.

“The closest we’ve come before is when the names are revealed and there was a tie in the voting. Then the show ended. And that’s only happened twice.”

Another agreed: “Normally they show the voting and cut out at the last vote.”

Fans are convinced the BBC is deliberately prolonging the Richard E Grant drama (Credit: BBC)

A third viewer said: “I said exactly the same! They’ve dragged it out another week for him to get some interviews in. I know they have cliffhangers all the time, but I felt Friday’s episode ended abruptly just so we have to wait another week to find out.”

Another wrote: “Been saying it all week. Getting their moneys worth by keeping him in the conversation.”

And a fourth viewer added: “It seemed bizarre on Friday, that it stopped when it did.”

What time is The Celebrity Traitors on tonight?

Fortunately, viewers will not have much longer to wait for the result.

Tonight’s episode starts at 8pm on BBC One, Thursday October 8, 2026, when the banishment will finally continue.

The episode lasts for 65 minutes and finishes at 9.05pm.

Ed Gamble then takes over with the latest instalment of The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked.

The spin-off will only last 25 minutes tonight.

Ed will be joined by the latest banished player and murder victim, so viewers will not want to miss it.

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