Celebrity Big Brother star Patsy Palmer left viewers in fits of laughter tonight over a comment she made about fellow housemate Mickey Rourke.

Hollywood star Mickey, 72, has caused a stir in the house over the last couple of days. He was given a formal warning from Big Brother for a “homophobic” comment towards JoJo Siwa, 21.

At the start of Thursday night’s episode (April 10), the housemates were seen getting their suitcases – but Mickey was more interested in sleeping.

Mickey Rourke on CBB

The housemates then cracked on with their days. Some were seen chatting away in the kitchen about their lunch options when Mickey entered through the doors.

He said: “I didn’t fall asleep so quick.”

Patsy then admitted: “I forgot about Mickey!”

Mickey continued: “When I have insomnia, I can stay awake anywhere from one to four days.”

Jack P Shepherd replied: “This is you with insomnia? All you’ve done is sleep!”

Patsy Palmer makes ‘shady’ comment about Micky Rourke on Celebrity Big Brother

Former EastEnders star Patsy’s comment left viewers watching amused. One said on X: “Patsy: ‘I forgot about Mickey.’ Classic,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

Another wrote: “Patsy’s shady comments always [bleep] kill meeeeee.” [Sic]

A third added: “‘I forgot about Mickey’ LMFAOOO PATSY.” [Sic].

During the discussion with housemates, Mickey opened up about his struggles with sleep. He explained: “I would pay millions of dollars to get more sleep.”

Patsy: ‘I forgot about Mickey.’ Classic.

JoJo asked: “What in you makes you not be able to sleep?”

Mickey replied: “Fear. It’s like my childhood. The fear of not being able to fix anything before I go. When I was 14, after all the abuse I went through, I put my finger on the hard button because I didn’t want to live in shame. I didn’t want to be a victim anymore,” as Danny Beard hugged him.

He added: “I haven’t been around people in about six years.”

Mickey given ‘formal warning’ from Big Brother

Earlier this week, Mickey was issued a “formal warning” from Big Brother over his comments to singer and dancer JoJo.

Mickey asked her: “Do you like girls or boys?” to which JoJo replied: “Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary.”

He then said: “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay any more.”

JoJo replied: “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.”

Later in the garden, Mickey blurted out: “I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick.”

JoJo hit back: “That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning.” Mickey then said: “I need a fag.”

Gesturing towards JoJo, he said: “I’m not talking to you.”

After being asked into the Diary Room, Big Brother told Mickey: “Big Brother is giving you a formal warning. Further language or behaviour of this nature could lead to you being removed from the Big Brother house. Mickey, do you understand?”

Mickey said: “Yes I do. It’s some serious stuff. I apologise. I don’t have dishonourable intentions – I’m just talking smack you know.”

Later he apologised to JoJo, which she accepted.

Celebrity Big Brother continues Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV1.

