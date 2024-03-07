All the stars removed from the Celebrity Big Brother house – from homophobia to racism and ‘wholly unacceptable’ behaviour

A new series of Celebrity Big Brother is well underway and we’re gearing up for the first live eviction from the house on Friday (March 8).

However, many celebs have avoided a public eviction – and the baying mob often waiting for them – because they’ve been removed from the house by Big Brother instead.

From homophobia to racism and “wholly unacceptable” behaviour, here’s everyone who was forced to walk out the back door…

Ken Morley sent out the back door on Celebrity Big Brother

Ken Morley, who was known for playing Reg Holdsworth in Coronation Street for many years, was kicked out of the Celebrity Big Brother house for racist comments.

While making a joke in a fake Southern US accent, Ken made a remark that was prejudiced against black people. Fellow housemate Alexander O’Neal took offense and responded: “When you get in the company of another black man, don’t say [bleep].”

Ken blamed his racist comments on being drunk and insisted he didn’t remember making the remark.

After Ofcom received more than 200 complaints, Channel 5 took action and removed him from the house.

Ken was removed after racist comments (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jeremy Jackson

Two days prior to Ken being kicked out, Jeremy Jackson was also removed during the same series.

While drunk, the former Baywatch star pulled glamour model Chloe Goodman’s robe and exposed her breasts in the bathroom.

Walking out in tears, Chloe revealed to her housemates what happened. “He went to my dressing gown top and put my boob out,” she said.

After the incident took place, producers of the show arranged for Jeremy to sleep in a separate area, away from everyone else.

The following day, he was removed, with Big Brother referring to the situation as “wholly unacceptable”.

Jeremy was removed after an incident with Chloe (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Christopher Biggins denied traditional Celebrity Big Brother eviction

After making derogatory comments about the gay community, actor Christopher Biggins was removed from the house.

During a conversation with Renee Graziano, Christopher said: “Gays had been really badly treated, then suddenly they became respected.

“Then a killer disease came that was attributed to homosexuals. I think it was a bisexual disease, to be honest.”

He continued: “What they didn’t realise were a lot of bisexuals that went to those [third world] countries and had sex with those people and brought it back to America.”

This wasn’t the first time Christopher had made offensive comments about the LGBTQ+ community.

“I think the worst type though is, I’m afraid to say, the bisexuals,” he previously said. “What it is is people not wanting to admit they are gay.”

Big Brother confronted Christopher after his “unacceptable language regarding bisexuality”. As a result, they said: “Big Brother is left with no other option but to remove you from the house.”

Christopher’s comments saw him leave out the back door (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ray J

After “blacking out” after suffering from “extreme tooth pain” while inside the house, singer Ray J was sent to hospital.

“Three and a half days in the house with all of this pain, they decide to take me out,” he told TMZ. “The wind hit my tooth and I blacked out. I end up in the hospital… They give some nutrition and I eat some McDonald’s and I’m cool. I’m literally fine.”

Ray J insisted that when he was “ready to go back in the house”, they wouldn’t let him. “I’m really hurt by it because I feel like I was doing well,” the One Wish hitmaker added.

He threatened to sue the show if they didn’t pay him his full fee.

Ray J was sent home after being hospitalised (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tila Tequila

MySpace sensation Tila Tequila was removed fairly soon after entering the Big Brother house when the show discovered her past Nazi remarks.

“Due to reasons outside of Big Brother, earlier this evening Tila was removed from the house,” the show announced on X.

As previously reported by Entertainment Tonight, Tila had posted a photo of herself in a Nazi uniform outside the Auschwitz training camp. Not to mention, she praised Adolph Hitler as “a brilliant artist”. In 2013, Tila posted a number of blog posts that praised Hitler.

Tila’s previous nazi comments got her into trouble (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“The views Tila had expressed, and permitted to remain uncorrected, are totally unacceptable and, accordingly, her continued involvement in the programme was untenable. When they were brought to our attention, she was called to the Diary Room for a discussion with producers and was subsequently removed from the house,” a spokesperson for Celebrity Big Brother stated.

Following being removed, Tila, however, did retweet a previous statement where she apologised for her comments related to Hitler. She said they were linked to her “self-destructive path” in 2012 where she was taking drugs, depressed and had attempted suicide.

Coolio

US rapper Coolio first entered the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2009 and finished in third place. The following year, he took part in the Ultimate Big Brother series with other all-stars.

However, his journey the second time around was short-lived after he had a spat with former winner Nadia Almada.

Nadia was so furious that she told producers: “It’s him or me.” Coolio had previously clashed with Nikki Grahame after mimicking the way she talked.

Coolio was asked to leave the house (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The Gangster’s Paradise hitmaker was called into the Diary Room and was advised to pack his belongings and leave.

According to the show’s spokesperson, Coolio agreed it was best for the show.

“It has been mutually decided that, in the best interest of the house, Coolio should leave,” they said.

Celebrity Big Brother is on tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

