Phillip Schofield tipped to enter Celebrity Big Brother house following TV exit

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 is in its second week and Phillip Schofield has been tipped to make a surprise appearance.

The former This Morning star has kept a relatively low profile since his dramatic exit from ITV last year. Phillip admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague.

But with Celebrity Big Brother back on screens, bookies have predicted that Phillip could join the show.

Phillip left ITV last May following his affair confession (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Big Brother 2024: Phillip Schofield to join Fern Britton?

The brand new series of CBB kicked off last week, with AJ Odudu and Will Best back at the helm. For this year’s Celebrity Big Brother line-up, bosses have splashed the cash on celebs like Sharon Osbourne, Levi Roots and Louis Walsh.

Also in the house is This Morning legend Fern Britton. Fern appeared on the ITV show from 1999 to 2009 – with rumours of a ‘feud’ with Phillip behind the reason for Fern’s This Morning exit.

But according to the bookies, Fern could face a rather awkward reunion with Phillip…

Bookies reckon Phillip could join Fern in the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Phillip Schofield on Celebrity Big Brother 2024?

The bookies over at Gambling.com have chalked up the famous faces that could join the house in a huge twist.

Phillip Schofield is now the 2/1 favourite to enter the show as a surprise housemate.

Meanwhile, Colson Smith’s Coronation Street co-stars Jack P Shepherd (3/1) and Ben Price (10/1) are also other favourites to sign up for the show and join the other celebs.

Fern in the Celebrity Big Brother house (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield?

The TV star has previously confessed she felt she had been ‘treated poorly’ at This Morning, even though she indicated at the time of her exit she was looking to “explore” other projects

She has also dismissed suggestions she was unhappy over money, saying during a radio interview: “I was treated pretty poorly, actually. And after a while, I just thought, sod it. There was also a persistent rumour that I left because Phillip was being paid more than me. And I always say to people: ‘Why would I leave a show to go to nothing if I was worried about money?'”

With Fern appearing in Celebrity Big Brother, fans have been wondering if she’s going to share further details about her and Phil. But Fern also hinted she wouldn’t be able to offer behind-the-scenes secrets from the ITV daytime series since she’s left.

She told the Mirror last week: “Apparently I’ve signed up to spill the beans! Well, right now, I can tell you that I think let’s approach with caution and kindness. It’s fair to say that towards the end we were not getting on. Things were tricky.”

Fern reflected on leaving This Morning. She said: “There’s a lot of stuff that I have obviously learned from and toughened up a bit. And it hasn’t all been a breeze. But I don’t regret, apart from if I’d put my mind to it, I could have done more.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (March 12) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

