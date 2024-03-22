Celebrity Big Brother 2024 has proven that time flies when you are having fun.

After three weeks of house hijinks, tonight’s final is just hours away and here at ED! we are on the edge of our seats, with predictions and theories flying around the office.

So who’ll be crowned CBB winner? Keep reading to find out who ED!’s Showbiz and TV experts reckon will snag first place in the Celebrity Big Brother line-up.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024: David Potts to win!

Senior Writer Robert Slater has his eyes on the prize for David Potts – and no, we aren’t talking about his iconic shorts.

Rob predicts: “David is going to win – and should win – CBB purely because he’s the most entertaining one in there.

“Louis Walsh might have plenty of stories to tell and names to drop, but he’s rude and self-absorbed. David, meanwhile, can sing, dance and has had me laughing every single episode.

“His shorts might be too short, but he’s the funniest housemate in there. For pure comedic reasons, he should win. I’d love to be in there with him. It’d be the most entertaining three weeks ever.”

David Potts might snag the CBB crown (Credit: ITV)

Although Rob has high hopes for David, our TV Editor Helen Fear isn’t on board.

David, firm no. He acts like my 12-year-old daughter. If he wins, I’ll move country.

Helen said: “David, firm no. He acts like my 12-year-old daughter. If he wins, I’ll move country. His shorts are repulsive. Every time he bends down, it’s like looking in a butcher’s window.”

Have no fear David, our Editor In Chief Kaggie Hyland is cheering you and your ultra-short wardrobe on and, I have to say, I’m trusting her opinion!

Kaggie predicts: “I’m backing David all the way… his absolute glee at Big Brother’s stunts – his giddiness at the courtroom trial, for example – has been an utter joy to tune into.

“He’s gold tier reality TV talent and he deserves this moment to shine on the ultimate reality show on TV!”

Nikita Kuzmin to win!

One contestant in particular has divided opinions here at ED! and that is Strictly favourite Nikita Kuzmin. Some of us LOVE him and some of just think, well, meh…

Associate Editor Rebecca Carter has a pretty persuasive case for Nikita’s CBB win and, as she is a reality TV expert, it is hard to argue with her!

Becky predicts: “I think Nikita will win Celebrity Big Brother, purely because he’s just a kind and gorgeous human being! The Strictly dancer has remained calm and caring throughout the series and deserves that winning title. Also, the recent controversy with Fern Britton has probably helped boost his image.

“The amount of love I’ve seen for him online just proves he’s adored by CBB fans and could end up bagging that crown. He’s been a 10 out of 10 for me this series and I’d love to see him win.

“Although saying this, I also dread that we could end up seeing Louis Walsh win the show. Just keeping my fingers crossed this doesn’t happen! Nikita all the way!”

However, our TV Editor Helen isn’t so convinced and let’s just say, being a genius on all things on our screens is kind of her bag.

Nikita Kuzmin got emotional whilst explaining to Fern Britton that he had given his parents a very special gift (Credit: ITV / Celebrity Big Brother)

Nikita Kuzmin’s ‘ageist’ remarks

Helen predicts: “Nikita will win Celebrity Big Brother 2024, but that doesn’t mean I want him to. The British public are usually pretty predictable.

“The dancer ticks plenty of boxes – he’s a nice enough bloke, he’s handsome, and he’s on the BBC’s biggest TV show so has a HUGE fanbase. Oh, and he’s Ukrainian, so has a heroic cause we all feel sympathy for.

“However, I think he’s been dismissive of Fern from day one, and has tried to vote her out. Classic ageism. Just because she’s not singing, gyrating, or bouncing off the walls, she’s been dismissed. Come back when YOU’RE 66 Nikita, and see if you’re still on TV.”

Now, we have a pretty dedicated Nikita Kuzmin fan on our team. If you are looking to be swayed onto his side, our resident showbiz whizz and Associate Editor Nancy Brown might be the person to do that for you…

Nancy predicts: “I’ve been lusting over Nikita Kuzmin ever since he donned his gym gear and performed a series of thrusts on the Strictly judging table – so it’s no surprise that he’s my CBB 2024 winner.

“He’s kind, genuine, unafraid to stand up for himself and (did I mention?!) very easy on the eye. But do I think he’ll win? Sadly not…

“Nikita really has proved himself to be a nice guy over the past three weeks. But, as the old saying goes, the nice guy always finishes last.”

Celebrity Big Brother fans have accused Nikita of ‘ageist’ remarks (Credit: ITV)

Louis Walsh’s questionable antics

Okay, now is the time to trust us. You might be scratching your head reading this, but hear us out. Funnily enough, none other than Louis Walsh himself was our prevailing winning prediction.

Despite his questionable antics, he has given us some great TV moments.

Helen predicts: “In my evil black heart, I want Louis to win. He’s the only person who has made me laugh consistently, and who has spoken his mind. He’s outrageous, the house villain, and very entertaining. I would have stopped watching long ago without Louis.

“Colson is sweet but hasn’t made enough impact. Fern will probably be the first out. Sadly Nikita’s army of fans will have turned on her.”

It is between David Potts and Louis Walsh

According to Gambling.com spokesperson James Leyfield, it’s a two-horse race between David and Louis.

“Louis is now in a two-horse race with Ibiza Weekender star David Potts for CBB victory, but, like some of his former X Factor days, it looks like he could be defeated in the final.

“He was the odds-on favourite with the bookies just a couple of days ago, but David has now taken on that mantle just hours before the show’s live finale. David is 4/9 to win this year’s series, from 2/1 in midweek.”

Louis Walsh deserves the crown

It seems writer Robert Leigh also agrees, but he is instead praising Louis’ jaw-dropping behaviour and has us wondering whether Louis in fact DESERVES the CBB trophy.

Rob Leigh predicts: “Without wind-up-merchant-in-chief Louis on hand to stir the pot for this comeback series of CBB, this show would’ve gone cold and congealed within a couple of episodes.

“Barely moving from a sedentary position, name-dropping like it is facing an imminent worldwide ban, and with more faces than a dice, Louis has presided over CBB 2024 like the indolent elder statesman of of showbiz he positions himself as.

“‘I think I’m just lucky to be working, that’s absolutely true. And still getting away with it!’ he told Colson Smith when asked about his greatest achievement. All hail King Louis!”

Nancy agrees he’ll win and predicts: “I reluctantly think Louis Walsh will scoop the title. He’s been outspoken, controversial and a grumpy old git, but that type of behaviour attracts attention and airtime – and therefore votes.”

Louis Walsh has divided opinions during Celebrity Big Brother (Credit: ITV / Celebrity Big Brother)

Bradley Riches kicked out in backdoor eviction

Commiserations Bradley, I WAS rooting for you. Although you were predicted to be the least likely to win by OLBG.com…so it wasn’t really a surprise when you were booted out in last night’s back door eviction (March 21).

Trust me on this, you do NOT want to underestimate the power of BookTok – so it is a shame that Heartstopper fans didn’t appear to support Bradley in full force.

If TikTok metrics had anything to go by, Bradley would have been our CBB king. My ‘for you’ page is still absolutely FLOODED with fans of the star compiling montages dedicated to the actor.

From showing his real emotions to detailing his coming out story, Bradley should have appealed to all ages with his sensitivity and authenticity, but alas!

Fern Britton is my CBB winner

Nevertheless, I am not losing hope for Fern Britton (sorry, Colson). Despite her recent ups and downs (and bumps on the head) with Nikita, I think she has been her sassy, no-filter self and refreshingly normal, regardless of being a telly favourite.

Not to mention, she is an ITV icon who has managed to navigate some loaded questions about her former This Morning feuds, without being boring or same-y. Fern also seems to have connected with most of her co-stars and has asked some brilliant questions to encourage her fellow line-up to dish the dirt.

Fern has been praised by fans during her stint on the show (Credit: Celebrity Big Brother via Youtube / ITV)

It is only fair to mention that we could all be completely wrong and Colson Smith might nab the winning spot.

Coronation Street fans have likely backed him all the way and with Colson being an all round sweetheart during his CBB stint, he might have roped in several new supporters.

Who knows? It might be the one we least expect!

Colson Smith might win CBB (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 final tonight

We can’t wait for the Celebrity Big Brother 2024 final, which airs later this evening.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (Friday, March 22) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

