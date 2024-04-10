Celebrity Big Brother 2024 star Bradley Riches announces engagement: ‘I love you endlessly’

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 favourite Bradley Riches has shared his joyous engagement news after his boyfriend popped the question.

The 22-year-old actor narrowly missed out on a place in this year’s CBB final after being given the boot in a surprise eviction.

But the Heartstopper actor has now taken to social media to share the happy news that his boyfriend Scott has proposed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bradley Riches (@brad_riches)

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 star Bradley is getting married

Bradley and Scott surprised fans with the announcement during their holiday on the Amalfi Coast.

Posting to Instagram last night (April 9), Bradley wrote: “Erm…YES!

I never thought I’d find someone who’s gets me and loves me for me.

“I never thought I’d find someone who’s gets me and loves me for me. I have always struggled connecting my emotions in relationships and then @scottjohnston1.8 came.”

Bradley added: “I felt safe and accepted and most importantly loved. I love you endlessly.”

He finished the post with an engagement ring emoji.

The series of images shows the couple stood hugging in a heart shape made of rose petals. A second snap saw Bradley showing off his silver engagement ring.

Bradley found fame on the Netflix show Heartstopper (Credit: ITV)

Congratulations pour in

Celebrity Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best were amongst the first to send messages of congratulations to the actor.

AJ simply wrote: “Omg CONGRATULATIONS,” alongside a string of party poppers.

Will added: “Oh my god YES!!! Huge congratulations to both of you!! So so happy for you x.”

Bradley’s former housemate Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu wrote: “Congratulations to you both.”

Series winner David Potts animatedly penned: “OH MY GODDDDDDDDD AHHH CONGRATULATIONS BABY.”

While Zeze Mills offered: “Awwwwww! Congratulations,” alongside brown heart emojis.

Bradley narrowly missed out on a spot in the Celebrity Big Brother final (Credit: ITV)

Heartstopper star on finding love with autism

Bradley previously opened up about his struggle to find love before he met Scott.

Speaking on BBC’s Access All last month, he said: “I’m obviously in a relationship right now. But beforehand I’ve never really used dating apps, mainly because of being misunderstood I think, because they kind of scare me.”

He continued: “I always get scared of people not accepting me and feeling misunderstood. I feel like those apps people can judge you without even knowing you, and it kind of scares me. So, I’ve always shied away from apps, no matter what.”

Read more: Bradley Riches reveals his grandad died while he was in the CBB house

Send a message of congratulations to Bradley and Scott by visiting our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leaving us a comment.