Bradley Riches reveals his grandad died while he was in the CBB house

Bradley Riches has been more sad news after missing out on the CBB final last week.

Bradley suffered the loss of a loved one whilst he was in the Celebrity Big Brother house. The actor has reportedly lost a relative whilst he was on the show, but he has only just found out.

The Heartstopper star wasn’t made aware of losing his family member whilst on the reality programme.

Bradley Riches was evicted from CBB ahead of the final (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Riches suffers family death

Writing to Instagram, Bradley detailed his shock loss. He wrote: “I just heard the sad news of my Grandad passing while in the BB house.

“He was strong, kind and funny. I love you so much.”

Bradley had missed out in his spot in the final after a “cruel” backdoor eviction. He then told of how he was kept from his family during the aftermath of leaving the house.

Bradley Riches on Celebrity Big Brother

On Friday (March 22) Bradley appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain to discuss his time on Celebrity Big Brother.

He gushed: “I had so much fun. I made best friends for life and am so grateful and so happy for how my journey was.”

Bradley also detailed that he had to be kept away from the outside world for another day, after leaving CBB.

Celebrity Big Brother’s Bradley Riches explained that he was on lockdown after he was evicted (Credit: ITV)

Richard Arnold quizzed Bradley on GMB, asking: “When you left the house, you had to go dark didn’t you, longer than any normal housemate would normally have to?”

Bradley explained: “When I left, I left on Wednesday night and it got aired on Thursday night.

“And the whole of Wednesday I was with a chaperone in lockdown. No phone, only an iPad with Netflix on it but that was it.”

