Nikita Kuzmin addresses Strictly Come Dancing future following Celebrity Big Brother success

Strictly favourite Nikita Kuzmin appeared on Loose Women today (March 25), where he discussed his future on the show.

Off the back of his Celebrity Big Brother success, Nikita explained why he starred on the show and what he has in store next.

The Ukrainian dancer came runner-up in the Celebrity Big Brother 2024 final, but does his ITV success mean he is ditching the BBC?

Nikita discussed his Strictly future (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

Nikita Kuzmin addresses Strictly future

The dancer addressed his Strictly Come Dancing future in a chat with the Loose Women panellists. Ruth Langsford asked: “Loads of people are asking, you’re runner-up there, does this mean we’re going to be losing you from Strictly?”

Nikita quickly put the rumours to rest, insisting: “Oh no, no, no, I hope not. You know I love Strictly. Strictly is the only reason why I’m here.

“Strictly is the only reason why I could do big Brother in the first place.”

He went on to gush: “I mean they are my family. I love every single one of them so I hope to be back every single year, up until I can or up until they want me.”

Why Nikita Kuzmin did Celebrity Big Brother

Nikita also detailed why he decided to embark on the reality TV programme, explaining: “I just wanted to challenge myself really. I just wanted to experience something I’ve never done.

“Before, you know, you put yourself out there you never know what’s going to happen.

“I just wanted really to experience the Big Brother house, I watched it when I was a kid. I never thought I was going to be there.

“Just being there was just such a surreal experience. Sometimes you had to pinch yourself and say ‘oh my gosh’, you’re in this house.”

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 final

The final saw Fern Britton finish in fifth place, Louis Walsh in fourth place and Colson Smith in the third spot.

This left Nikita and David Potts hopeful for the top spot. The show hosts, AJ Odudu and Will Best, ultimately announced the winner was reality TV star David.

Chatting about his CBB experience, Nikita said in his exit interview: “It just gives me more confidence in being myself without the filter. Being the kind of Nikita that my mum would be proud of me.

“Have those kind eyes that my mum always told me to have.”

Nikita and David were in the final two (Credit: ITV)

Nikita Kuzmin ‘rows’ with girlfriend at CBB wrap party

Shortly after leaving the show, reports claimed that Nikita and his girlfriend were seen having a disagreement, leading Nikita to cover his eyes.

According to The Sun, the couple were seen “gesturing passionately” at each other during the programme’s wrap party. Nikita was also seen biting his nails and looking “tense”.

However, they seem to have put those claims to bed as Nikita’s girlfriend, Lauren, reposted the adorable moment they reunited in the CBB house on her social media.

ED! contacted reps for Nikita for comment.

