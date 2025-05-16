16 May 2025, 12:07 | Updated: 16 May 2025, 12:35

Fans watching The One Show were distracted by guest Caroline Quentin and her fashion choices during yesterday’s show.

On Thursday evening (May 15), actress and presenter Caroline was joined by close friend Anne Reid to promote the upcoming By Royal Appointment tour. Hosted by Alex Jones and Roman Kemp, other guests on the green couch included Jo Whiley and Monty Don.

However, it was Caroline’s attire that appeared to steal the show.

Caroline and co-star Anne appeared on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Caroline Quentin appears on The One Show in comfy look

During her appearance on the high-profile BBC show, Caroline wore a blue satin long-sleeved shirt with a white T-shirt underneath. She paired the ensemble with matching trousers and kept it comfy in trainers.

She accessorised herself with dangling earrings and styled her locks behind the ears.

Are those pyjamas, Caroline?

Her co-star, Anne, on the other hand, wore a navy blazer jacket with trousers of the same colour.

While Caroline appeared confident in her outfit, viewers couldn’t help but compare the look to “pyjamas”.

‘Not a fan of those pyjamas!’

“Fancy rocking up in your pyjamas…..” one user wrote.

“Not a fan of those pyjamas!” another person shared.

“Are those pyjamas, Caroline?” a third question.

“That was my first reaction,” one user responded.

However, many were obsessed with the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Quentin (@quentyquestions)

‘That blue suit is a wonderful colour’

Following Caroline’s interview on The One Show, she took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself alongside Anne.

“@bbctheoneshow with my dear friend Anne Reid #byroyalappointment @theatreroyalbath1805,” she wrote in her caption.

In the comments section, fans expressed how amazing she looked.

“Love the outfit,” one user said.

“You both looked glowing and can’t wait for Manchester show,” another shared.

“You both look gorgeous!!” a third remarked.

“LOVE the outfit,” a fourth person stated.

“You both look amazing! That blue suit is a wonderful colour,” a fifth declared.

BBC Morning Live presenter Gaby Roslin also appeared in the comments section, writing two blue heart emoji.

