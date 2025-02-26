Anton Du Beke claims Sir Bruce Forsyth would be ‘furious’ over his final resting place

Strictly favourite Anton Du Beke has suggested show legend Sir Bruce Forsyth would be “furious” over where his ashes have been interred.

Following his death in 2017, showbiz legend Brucie had his ashes buried beneath the stage of the London Palladium.

The theatre held great importance to Bruce, as it was the place where he made his early breakthrough as the host of ITV’s Sunday Night At The London Palladium in 1958. It was also the location of his final one-man show in 2015.

So why does his pal Anton think he’d be upset that that’s the spot his family picked for his final resting place? Read on and we’ll tell you…

Sir Bruce Forsyth passed away in 2017 (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Brucie would have been furious’

A dedicated plaque at the Palladium honours him with the words: “Without question the UK’s greatest entertainer. He rests in peace within the sound of music, laughter and dancing. Exactly where he would want to be.”

However, Anton, who shared the Strictly stage with Bruce and even had the honour of singing alongside him in a special launch show performance, has hinted that Bruce might not be over the moon with this arrangement.

That’s because, three years after Bruce’s death, fellow TV icon Des O’Connor was given a resting place alongside the star under the Palladium stage.

Anton and Sir Bruce performed a memorable duet of “Me and my shadow” together (Credit: BBC)

“I know that Brucie would have been furious about this,” Strictly star Anton claimed, in conversation with the Daily Mail, “because he was never a double act.”

However, it seems Anton doesn’t exactly have his facts right. In fact, Bruce did perform in a double act on that very Palladium stage in 1961, alongside Norman Wisdom.

Read More: Anton Du Beke speaks out on Giovanni Pernice’s Strictly return as he admits he’d ‘rather talk about golf’

So what do you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.