Anton Du Beke speaks out on Giovanni Pernice’s Strictly return as he admits he’d ‘rather talk about golf’

Anton Du Beke was forced to address his friend and fellow dancer Giovanni Pernice’s potential return to Strictly Come Dancing during a live TV interview earlier today.

The Strictly judge appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday (February 24) to promote his new golfing podcast with Sky Sports presenter Sarah Stirk.

However, hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid couldn’t resist delving into the topic of Giovanni’s future on Strictly.

Anton addressed whether he would welcome Giovanni back to the show (Credit: ITV)

Anton Du Beke addresses Giovanni Pernice’s potential return to Strictly

Richard broached the subject delicately. “I’ve got a slightly tricky question for you. It’s been reported that you personally would welcome Giovanni Pernice back onto Strictly.

“We know that the BBC upheld six bullying complaints against him, didn’t uphold others, but you would welcome him back. That’s sticking your head above the parapet. Why would you do that?”

Anton, ever the diplomat, sidestepped a direct answer while making his feelings subtly clear. “That’s a very good question,” he replied with a chuckle. “I’d prefer to be talking about the golf.”

However, he didn’t shy away completely from discussing Giovanni, instead choosing to highlight his friend’s recent success.

“I was delighted for Giovanni this autumn because he went over to Italy and did Strictly Come Dancing there and he won with the brilliant Bianca [actress Bianca Guaccero].

“He was delighted to win that and we’re going off on tour this summer, so I’ll be seeing him when we go back out on the road.”

Anton and Giovanni share a close friendship, having co-starred in the BBC travel series Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily and Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain.

The duo are also set to hit the road again this summer for their stage tour, Anton & Giovanni: Together Again.

Speaking fondly of his on-stage chemistry with Giovanni, Anton said: “I love being on stage with him and performing with him, and I’ve known him a long time. We’ve got a wonderful company as well, so all in all, it’s a great show.”

Dancer Giovanni was axed from Strictly after being accused of bullying (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni Pernice bullying allegations

Last year, Giovanni Pernice found himself at the centre of controversy following allegations of bullying made by his 2023 Strictly partner, actress Amanda Abbington.

Amanda accused Pernice of creating a “toxic environment”. She also claimed that he engaged in “inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying” during their time on the show.

The BBC launched an investigation into the claims. While the investigation found no evidence of physical aggression, verbal bullying and harassment were reportedly acknowledged.

Meanwhile, Giovanni has consistently denied any abusive behavior. In a recent interview with Heat, Giovanni reflected on the fallout.

“It wasn’t the most pleasant situation for me. I’m very happy that it’s finished and everybody can move on with their lives,” the dancer said.

He also addressed rumors about a potential return to Strictly. “I would love to go back on Strictly, but I don’t think they’re going to have me on again.”

