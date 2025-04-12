Britain’s Got Talent tonight (Saturday, April 12), saw a “phenomenal” act wow audiences. The audition was so good that it even moved Bruno Tonioli to tears!

Some even claimed that the act will go on and win the whole show!

Jasmine stunned on stage (Credit: ITV)

Jasmine Rice on Britain’s Got Talent

Tonight’s edition of Britain’s Got Talent saw one act blow everyone away.

Jasmine Rice – a drag artist/opera singer from New York – took to the stage during tonight’s show to sing “Nessun Dorma”.

Jasmine’s powerful rendition of the iconic opera song blew the audience away, who went wild.

It’s safe to say that the judges enjoyed it too, with Bruno Tonioli even being moved to tears!

“You really are an opera queen!” he exclaimed.

Jasmine’s through to the next round (Credit: ITV)

Jasmine wows the judges

Alesha Dixon was equally as complimentary.

“That’s how you put on a show. You look incredible, your vocals were fantastic, there was nothing to not like about this act,” she then said.

“What a stunning voice,” Amanda Holen then gushed. “You look incredible! I was blown away by that and it was very unexpected.”

The judges all said yes, sending Jasmine through to the next round! And it’s safe to say that the viewers at home were big fans of her audition, with some even predicting that she may win the whole thing!

Could Jasmine win? (Credit: ITV)

‘That’s the winner!’

“Jasmine Rice where have you been hiding !!! That voice was spectacular and the dress amazing!! I want more!!” one viewer tweeted.

“Bet that’s the winner of BGT!” another then tweeted.

“Jesus, crown them the winner already, this is fantastic,” a third then wrote.

“@Jasminericenyc was amazing on tonight’s britain’s got talent wow what a voice was such a surprise and your looked amazing and that stunning dress to die for,” another fan then gushed.

“Wowwww this opera singer is phenomenal,” a fifth added.

Britain’s Got Talent continues next Saturday (April 19) at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

