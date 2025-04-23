Britain’s Got Talent star Max Fox reveals ‘constant trolling’ as he hits back at claims he was a ‘plant’

Britain’s Got Talent hopeful Max Fox has broken his silence after facing a wave of trolling and fix accusations following his emotional audition on the final BGT audition show of the season.

The episode aired over the weekend and ended with an explosive moment as Max, seated in the audience, dramatically shouted out and begged Simon Cowell for a chance to sing.

His performance of Frank Sinatra’s My Way blew the judges away, so much so that Amanda Holden broke the rules and hit her golden buzzer for a second time, sending Max straight to the live semi-finals.

But what should have been a career-defining moment for the Blackpool singer quickly spiralled into online chaos. Viewers flooded social media with claims the scene was staged, accusing Max of being a “plant” and labelling the moment “a fix”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Fox (@maxfoxuk)

Britain’s Got Talent star Max Fox defends himself

Now, Max has taken to Instagram to defend himself in a raw, emotional statement.

“Look… I don’t even know where to start,” he wrote. “I was so excited about being aired after waiting six months, and it didn’t even cross my mind that I’d have to justify something I’ve been waiting for such a long time to share with my friends and family.

“That moment on BGT – it wasn’t planned. It wasn’t staged. I was just there in the audience, with a dream I’ve held in my heart since I was a kid. It’s so frustrating that I am having to try and prove a truth when there’s no way of physically doing it.”

Max also admitted that the barrage of online abuse has been difficult to deal with.

“It’s taking a toll. Do you know how hard it is to fight every day to get noticed in this industry? To be heard? I’ve worked tirelessly for years, I take chances, I see an opportunity, and I grab it with both hands… I suppose I am an opportunist – that’s just how I am.”

Simon Cowell speaks with Max Fox (Credit: YouTube)

‘The constant trolling is so hard to deal with’

The singer’s golden buzzer moment quickly went viral. And, in his post, he also expressed gratitude to the BGT team and Amanda Holden for believing in him.

“Thank God for the BGT team for their support. They aren’t to blame for this, it’s the constant trolling that is so hard to deal with. I’m not some celebrity plant. I’m just a lad from Blackpool who took a chance after chasing this dream for years.”

In the caption of the post, Max also thanked his supporters.

“Thanks for all your wonderful comments. I appreciate all the love from you all. I definitely have more people in Team Max!”

Max won over the judges with his spontaneous audition (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

Fans rallied around the singer in the comments section of his post.

“Proud of you! People will always envy people like you as they will never have the drive, courage and belief to make their own dreams a reality! Go Max!” one fan cheered.

“We will be watching and supporting your well-deserved success,” another echoed.

A third agreed: “You don’t need to justify yourself, Max. You’ll always get trolls, but we could see it was genuine. The very best of luck to you!”

Regardless of the controversy, Max is now set to appear in the BGT 2025 live semi-finals, where he’ll have another chance to prove the doubters wrong.

For Max, the dream continues. And as he put it: “Sometimes, dreams really do come true. And I won’t let anyone take that away from me.”

The BGT live shows start on Saturday (April 26) on ITV1 at 7pm.

Read more: BGT judges’ net worths ranked – from the star with hundreds of millions in the bank to the one who needs a payrise!

So who are you backing to win? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.