Fans of Britain’s Got Talent were unhappy tonight after Alesha Dixon decided to use her golden buzzer for comedian Joseph Charm.

During Sunday (May 18) night’s show, eight more acts performed for a chance in this year’s final.

Tonight, the power of the Live Show Golden Buzzer was in panelist Alesha’s hands. Whoever she used her buzzer on received an immediate place in the final.

It was Alesha’s turn to use her golden buzzer tonight (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent star Joseph Charm receives Live Show Golden Buzzer

After leaving the judges and studio audience laughing during his audition, comedy act Joseph returned in the hope that his jokes would be enough to impress the public.

However, he especially impressed Alesha, who had yet to use her golden buzzer in the show.

Although the former Mis-Teeq star had the responsibility of pressing the button tonight, she let Joseph’s mum hit the buzzer after fellow judge Simon Cowell invited her to join the panel.

As a result, Joseph became the next act to make it through to the final. The contestant was left stunned by her choice and reacted in tears.

That said, with so much talent displayed throughout tonight’s show, not everyone was sold on Alesha’s decision or Joseph’s act.

Alesha gave her golden buzzer to comedian Joseph Charm (Credit: ITV)

‘What a worthless golden buzzer’

“How in the [bleep] did that deserve a golden buzzer? God either I’m getting old or nothing is entertaining to me anymore,” one user wrote on X.

“What a worthless golden buzzer,” another person shared.

“Golden buzzer for no jokes,” a third remarked.

“Alesha is so predictable,” a fourth user stated.

“The biggest joke is the golden buzzer surely,” a fifth person said.

“That was beyond painful. If he wants me to laugh, he’ll be waiting a loooong time,” a sixth user wrote.

“That was embarrassing,” a seventh viewer shared.

