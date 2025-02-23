Britain’s Got Talent 2025 kicked off last night (Saturday, February 22), marking the show’s 18th series.

However, the programme came under heavy fire from viewers, with many branding it “fake”, and others saying the show needs to be rested now.

What happened on Britain’s Got Talent 2025 last night?

Yesterday saw the 18th – and longest – series of BGT kick-off.

As well as a host of new acts, the new series also saw a new judge join the panel, albeit temporarily.

YouTube royalty KSI stepped in for Bruno Tonioli for some auditions whilst the former Strictly judge was away filming.

However, some fans weren’t happy with the 31-year-old joining the show, with many complaining that they were “switching off”.

Last night’s show also saw two golden buzzers used. One for singer Vinnie McKee, and the other for impressionist Will Burns.

‘Fake’ Britain’s Got Talent 2025 slammed

However, whilst the audiences in Blackpool seemed to enjoy the show being back, viewers at home weren’t impressed.

Many took umbrage with the slow-mo moments, crowd applause, chanting, and general feeling of things being a bit “fake”.

Plenty took to Twitter to slam the show – with some even arguing that the hit show, which has run since 2007, has had its time.

“This show is so fake it’s [bleeping] embarrassing…,” one viewer fumed.

“This show is so fake how do people still watch it?” another tweeted.

“I compare #BGT with when it first came on our screens years ago. Back then it was brilliant, it was new and there were genuine reactions to the acts. Now, it’s all fake,” a third wrote.

“I think it’s well past its sell by date, time to end,” another viewer said. “BGT has lost it, time for a rest,” a fifth fan declared.

“There’s so many good shows that get cancelled so why is this overdone show still about?” another asked.

Of course, there were still plenty of fans who enjoyed last night’s launch.

“#BGT IS BACK, BABY!!!” one fan tweeted. “Good to have #BGT back,” another said.

BGT fans slam ‘disgusting’ act

Last night saw one of the most extraordinary auditions ever take place.

Sword swallower and Guinness World Record holder Auzzy Blood showed off his bizarre skills by hanging from ceiling by a metal spike hooked into his nostril!

He was also shown pushing metal rods down his throat. Simon Cowell looked like he was going to be sick – and viewers were feeling a bit queasy too.

“This was too disgusting for a family Saturday night primetime show. I love danger acts more then anyone but this went too far for me,” one fan tweeted.

“Well that was bloody disgusting,” another said.

“I think that’s the most terrifying and disgusting but amazing thing I’ve ever seen on #BGT,” a third wrote.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturday (March 1) at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

