Breathtaking medical terms glossary: From CABG to GTN, all the acronyms and abbreviations

Breathtaking on ITV is packed with medical jargon – with more acronyms and abbreviations in episode one than Line of Duty’s entire back catalogue (who could forget CHIS?).

The first medical term you’ll spot in episode one is CABG – which is pronounced ‘cabbage’ – and that’s probably why you’re reading this article right now.

But we clocked up dozens of other medical terms before the closing credits, so created this handy glossary.

You’re welcome!

Breathtaking viewers will be Googling ‘cabbage’ – CABG – minutes into episode one of the ITV drama (Credit: ITV)

Glossary of medical terms in Breathtaking on ITV

ABC – airway, breathing, circulation.

ABG – arterial blood gas (the amount of oxygen and carbon dioxide in your blood).

ALS – amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurological disorder that affects motor neurons, the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement and breathing.

ATU – acute treatment unit.

BEEP TEST – assesses someone’s maximum walking capacity by monitoring how far they can walk, with the pace increasing gradually every minute at the sound of a beep.

BP – blood pressure.

CABG – coronary artery bypass grafting (medical procedure to improve blood flow to the heart, also called heart bypass surgery).

CPAP – continuous positive airway pressure (a machine that uses mild air pressure to keep breathing airways open while you sleep).

COLD ZONE – area where there is low risk of contamination from an infectious patient.

CPR – life-saving technique when breathing or heartbeat has seemingly stopped.

DNAR – do not attempt resuscitation.

DOH – Department of Health.

ED – Emergency Department.

F1 – referring to a doctor on the first year of the two-year foundation training programme following completion of the undergraduate medical degree.

FNP – family nurse practitioner.

GOLD COMMAND – The British emergency services operate a three-tiered command and control structure known as Strategic (Gold), Tactical (Silver) and Operational (Bronze).

GMC – General Medical Council.

GTN – glyceryl trinitrate – used to relieve the symptoms of angina (chest pain).

HOT ZONE – area where there is high risk of contamination from an infectious patient.

ID – Intellectual disability.

Nasal cannula – a device that gives additional oxygen through the nose.

PHE – Public Health England.

PM – post-mortem: medical examination of the body to find a cause of death.

PPE – personal protective equipment.

RESUS – the act of bringing someone back to life; area where resuscitation takes place.

SATS & OBS – ‘sats’ stands for oxygen saturation, which measures the percentage of haemoglobin binding sites in the bloodstream occupied by oxygen, while ‘obs’ refers to routine checks – body temperature, respiratory rate – to monitor the body during admission to hospital.

SpR – speciality registrar in a hospital speciality.

Breathtaking airs on three consecutive nights from Monday, February 19 to Wednesday, February 21 at 9pm.

