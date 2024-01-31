Breathtaking on ITV: cast, number of episodes and book it’s based on

Breathtaking premieres on ITV very soon and we have all the essential details – from what is it about and who is in the cast to the true story it’s based on.

Based on the accounts of hospital doctor Rachel Clarke, the series shines a light on what really happened as Covid-19 swept the vastly unprepared UK.

Read on for everything you need to know about the new series Breathtaking, from the creators of Trigger Point, Bloodlands and BAFTA-nominated factual drama Stephen.

In ITV drama Breathtaking Joanne Froggatt reminds us what NHS frontline staff used to wear back in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Breathtaking on ITV: What is it about?

Breathtaking is a haunting insider account of life inside the NHS during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Based on the real-life account of doctor-writer Rachel Clarke, Breathtaking stars Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey, Sherwood). She’ll play Dr. Abbey Henderson, a frontline hospital consultant in the midst of the greatest public health crisis in living memory.

Using real news footage from 2020, the drama follows Abbey’s daily work as the NHS attempts to cope with the chaos of an incredibly infectious disease they know little about. As an avalanche of new Covid-19 cases hit, the NHS struggles with lack of know-how, funding and PPE. The hard-hitting drama also explores the stories of other doctors, nurses, patients and paramedics.

Described by ITV as a “searing, thought-provoking and poignant” account of an NHS doctor, it also promises an ultimately uplifting human story.

Is Breathtaking based on a true story?

Yes, Breathtaking is based on the memoir of the same name by Rachel Clarke. Rachel is a British palliative care doctor and writer famous for her accounts of life inside the NHS.

At the time of writing, she has written three books about being a doctor. Her first book about being a junior doctor ‘Your Life In My Hands’ was published in 2017. Her second book ‘Dear Life’ (2020) explored her field in end-of-life care. And her third book, ‘Breathtaking’ (2021) gave an unflinching account of frontline care during the brutal first wave of Covid-19.

Though Rachel herself does not appear in the drama, the character of Joanne Froggat’s Abbey is based on her memoirs. Rachel is, however, the main writer for the series.

Joanne Froggatt will portray a doctor fighting against the tide of Covid-19’s deadly first wave (Credit: S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock)

Breathtaking on ITV: Who is in the cast?

Golden Globe-winning actress Joanne Froggatt leads the cast of Breathtaking on ITV as Dr. Abbey Henderson. Dr. Abbey is an Acute Medicine Consultant on the frontline as the first wave of Covid-19 hits the UK.

Joanne is best known for playing Anna Bates on Downton Abbey, for which she received multiple awards. Anna was maid to Lady Mary Crawley (Michelle Dockery), and love interest of valet Mr Bates (Brendan Coyle). Her storylines revolved around her relationship with Mr Bates and her rape by a visiting valet.

Joanne has since appeared in Liar, Angela Black and Sherwood. In 2023 she also starred in Australian crime thriller North Shore.

Speaking about Breathtaking, Joanne said: “When I first read the incredible scripts they moved me to tears on many occasions. I felt so passionately that I had to be a part of telling this story, the real story, of what was really happening behind the closed doors of the hospitals during the pandemic.”

“Our NHS staff are nothing less than absolute heroes in my eyes, and I hope telling this story goes a little way towards us understanding their truth, their lived experience and honouring their unbelievable commitment and sacrifice on behalf of us all.”

Other cast listed on IMDB include George Georgiou (Carnival Row), Lucy Montgomery (The Kemps: All Gold), Georgia Goodman (Loki), Jodie McNee (Hollington Drive), Mark Dexter (Industry, The Crown), Philip Arditti (No Return) and Christopher Hatherall (The Long Shadow, Showtrial).

Angela Black director Craig Viveiros directs Breathtaking

Craig Viveiros (Angela Black, The Watch, The War of the Worlds) directs the new drama.

Speaking about the script, Craig said: “After reading the first few pages of the script, I knew this was a project I wanted to be involved with. Its unique, bold and unflinching take on life on the front line during the pandemic was immediately captivating.”

Jed Mercurio exec-produces the series

Award-winning TV writer Jed Mercurio (Line of Duty) is an executive producer for Breathtaking.

He has plenty of experience of the subject matter, too. Jed worked as a hospital doctor in Birmingham before starting his writing career. He then wrote 1994 medical series Cardiac Arrest. He also wrote award-winning 2004 medical drama Bodies.

Speaking about filming Breathtaking, he said: “Everyone at HTM Television has felt privileged to dramatise Rachel Clarke’s hauntingly illuminating memoir of health workers struggling to cope with the extraordinary challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Fellow former-doctor Prasanna Puwanarajah (The Crown) will also produce the series.

Breathtaking on ITV: How many episodes are there?

Breathtaking is a three-part series. According to director Craig Viveiros, much of the miniseries was shot in long real-time sequences which “should make for captivating viewing”.

“[It should] allow the audience to be immersed in the struggles our real-life heroes faced in the wards and emergency departments across the country, day after day, during the pandemic.”

When and where to watch Breathtaking?

While an exact date has not yet been confirmed, viewers can expect to see Breathtaking on their screens very soon in 2024.

The series will air on ITV and ITVX.

Where was it filmed?

Breathtaking was filmed in Belfast from April to May 2023. It is produced in association with Northern Ireland Screen.

Other Covid-19 dramas and where to watch them

Breathtaking is not the first, nor will it be the last Covid-19 drama.

In 2021, Channel 4 film Help explored life inside a care home during the Covid-19 pandemic. Starring Jodie Comer as a carer and Stephen Graham as a care home resident, Help explored how their lives were turned upside down in 2020. The film can be streamed on All 4.

That same year, BBC Two lockdown drama Together explored a dying relationship in the throes of Covid-19’s lockdown.

Then of course, there was 2022 Sky drama This England, which starred Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson. This England followed Johnson and his government as they struggled to deal with the onslaught of Covid-19. It is available to stream on NOW TV.

Breathtaking airs on ITV in early 2024.

