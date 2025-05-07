‘Gutted’ Breaking Dad fans make urgent plea over show’s future as Bradley Walsh reveals ‘it’s the last one – that’s it’

Breaking Dad viewers fear the ITV series starring Bradley Walsh and son Barney Walsh may be facing the final curtain following the conclusion of the recent run of episodes on Tuesday (May 6) evening.

Bradley and Barney enjoyed a jaunt to Chiang Mai in Thailand for the latest leg of their TV tour of East Asia and South East Asia. The popular pair had already taken in Tokyo in Japan, as well as Gifu and Osaka, before heading over to Thailand to explore Bangkok.

Along the way they tackled sumo wrestlers, and trained in Muay Thai, before hurtling in the air in Thailand’s jungle as part of a terrifying zip line experience. But as a montage of Bradley and Barney’s most exhilarating moments – soundtracked with My Way by Frank Sinatra – aired ahead of the credits rolling, fans made an urgent plea over Breaking Dad‘s future.

Bradley Walsh had limited success taking on a sumo wrestler (Credit: ITV)

Will there be another series of Breaking Dad?

As the duo reflected on their escapades as they took in the view from a temple, the show’s stars indicated Breaking Dad may be coming to an end.

This is a cool place to finish.

“This is a cool place to finish, a very beautiful temple,” Bradley cooed as Barney nodded: “We’ve done some stuff.”

A sincere Bradley continued: “It has been amazing. And I’ve just enjoyed going all around the globe with you. It’s been great, Barns.”

Wheeeeee! Barney Walsh and Bradley Walsh ride a rollercoaster (Credit: ITV)

“Me too, Dad,” Barney replied: “We’ve been to so many countries now, we’ve done so many things.”

Bradley went on: “Well, it is the last one, innit? That’s it.”

But Barney, who noted he was 19 when the series started and is now 27, added: “Never say never. We’ve had a good run.”

A stunned Bradley said: “That is unbelievable. I’ve loved every second of it, mate. I really, really have. To be honest, I’d have struggled if I hadn’t done it with you, and been with you.”

Barney concluded as they embraced: “But that’s part of the magic, right? That we do it together. And that we faced it all together.”

Who could forget this Bradley Walsh spider prank? (Credit: ITV)

How viewers reacted

Amid the touching scene, X users expressed their concerns that the montage depicting the father and son’s previous exploits meant Breaking Dad may not return.

“Is this the last-ever series then? Since they’re showing clips from previous series’ too? #breakingdad,” one fan asked.

To which someone else replied: “I’ve asked the same thing.”

“Absolutely love this series! Gutted it’s over after eight years but I have laughed out loud at every series,” someone else concluded. “What a bond those guys have #breakingdad.”

Bradley Walsh traversing a volcano! (Credit: ITV)

Someone else posted: ‘Loved every minute of #breakingdad with Brad and Barney real feel good TV. Hope not the last series

@BradleyWalsh.”

“Really hope this wasn’t the last series! I really enjoy watch Bradley and Barney’s adventures!! #breakingdad,” wrote another observer.

“Awww hope that isn’t the last series. Such an entertaining show #breakingdad,” added another.

Yet another offered: “Genuinely hope this isn’t the final episode of #BreakingDad that I’ve watched tonight, this father and son are great to watch together!”

While someone else echoed that thought, and also used a crying emoji, writing: “#breakingdad I really hope this ain’t the last series.”

And yet another of their legions of fans asked: “Is this the last #BreakingDad then?!”

