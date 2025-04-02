Breaking Dad series 6 began on ITV last night (April 2), with Bradley Walsh and son Barney embarking on a tour of Japan and Thailand. But their devoted fans weren’t satisfied… and are calling for even more of the father-and-son duo’s antics!

Bradley and Barney made their way to Tokyo for the first episode of the series, trying out their sumo skills and crossing a 164ft high suspension bridge in Arakawa Valley.

Viewers were in hysterics as Bradders and Barney attempted to tackle seasoned sumo wrestlers – and also gasped as Bradley, anxious about heights, faced his fears on the terrifying hanging bridge.

But as the credits rolled and social media users gave their verdict on the first Breaking Dad of series 6, it became clear fans just can’t get enough of their faves and are demanding more!

Geishas posed for a selfie as Breaking Dad stars Bradley and Barney Walsh headed to Tokyo (Credit: ITV)

Concern for Breaking Dad star Bradley Walsh

Encouraging his father ahead of the bridge challenge – which involved passing over a very rickety bridge – Barney told Bradley: “Proud of you, Dad. Go on. You got it.”

“I really, really don’t like it,” Bradley whimpered as he tentatively made his way, step by step.

Despite shaking with fear and feeling nauseous, Bradders conquered his first big test in Asia. But then he had to go back over the bridge to reach their campervan again!

“One small step for man… a giant leap for Brad-kind,” Barney told him.

A nervous but impressed fan hailed Bradley on X: “Omg. Very brave I wouldn’t and couldn’t do the bridge. I couldn’t even watch that bit. Congratulations Bradley.”

A sumo wrestler showed Bradley and Barney how to do the splits on Breaking Dad (Credit: ITV)

How fans reacted

Other viewers revelled in having the Breaking Dad pair back on screens together – but wished episodes could last for more than 30 minutes.

“#BreakingDad wish it was on longer…” one social media user posted regretfully.

Wish it was on longer.

“Always forget that #BreakingDad is only 30 mins long,” remarked another on X.

A third pondered: “Why isn’t #BreakingDad on for an hour any more?”

Almost, Brad! (Credit: ITV)

Someone else agreed as they replied: “I think it should be on for longer than 30 minutes as the show is so funny! #BreakingDad.”

And the case for more Bradley and Barney was also repeated in a post that read: “Just caught up with #BreakingDad and think it should be longer than 30 minutes as Bradley and Barney Walsh are so funny! @BradleyWalsh.”

In future episodes of Breaking Dad series 6, Bradley and Barney travel from Japan’s capital to Gifu and Osaka before making their way to South East Asia to explore Bangkok and Chiang Mai in Thailand.

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad is next on ITV1 on Tuesday April 8 at 8pm.

