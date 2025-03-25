Confused Bradley Walsh calls out son Barney as he’s forced to apologise over This Morning blunder

Bradley Walsh was left red-faced after failing to realise he was live on air during an appearance on This Morning today – causing him to call out son Barney for not having his back.

The beloved TV star, 64, was back on screens on Tuesday (March 25), along with son Barney, 27. The pair appeared on This Morning to chat about their new series of Breaking Dad, which starts next month.

However, before the interview even started things took an awkward turn as Bradley didn’t realise he was live on TV.

Bradley was a tad confused when he first joined Ben and Cat (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh and son Barney on This Morning

On Tuesday, Bradley and Barney appeared on This Morning – hosted by Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley.

Before their interview, TV star Jake Quickenden was live from Portugal, giving viewers a rundown of the latest competition details. The singer could be seen taking part in scarf dancing.

Oh wait a minute. I’m not on air, am I!

Back in the studio, Ben asked Bradley: “You go to Portugal a lot, have you ever done any scarf dancing?”

Looking confused, Bradley replied: “No… Have I?” Barney then said: “I’m sure I’ve seen you do some scarf dancing?”

However, suddenly the penny dropped for Bradley that he was live on air.

On This Morning, Bradley was left apologising (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh apologises

“Oh wait a minute. I’m not on air, am I!?” Bradley quipped, looking startled, as his co-stars broke out in laughter.

Embarrassed and adjusting his blazer, Bradley added: “Am I? Oh I’m so sorry, I wondered what you were talking about.”

He then cheeky added: “Oh yes, scarf dancing in Portugal, love it! It’s sensational.”

Turning his attention to Barney, Bradley said: “Why didn’t you nudge me? You’re supposed to look after your old man!

“I’m so sorry, good morning everyone,” he added while looking directly at the camera.

But things went from bad to worse for Brad, as Barney replied: “It’s afternoon now,” to which Brad said: “Is it?”

The TV star also called out his son Barney (Credit: ITV)

‘Someone needs to wake Bradley up’

Cat and Ben started laughing again, as Ben told Bradley: “Someone really needs to wake you up Brad!”

Then, discussing how Bradley and Barney have been “road-tripping around the world together for six years”, Cat joked and spoke loudly, as if addressing Bradley like he was an old man…

“Do you remember any of that?!” she said, before quizzing him further: “Six years? Road tripping? Do you remember that?” as Bradley collapsed into fits of giggles.

Read more: What appearing on The Chase is really like – from Bradley Walsh being ‘different when cameras stop rolling’ to warning from producers