ITV has announced the return of Bradley and Barney Walsh’s TV show, Breaking Dad. And, as well as that, we also have a launch date!

The beloved show – which debuted in 2019 – follows the father and son duo on road trips together, visiting the likes of the US, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

The last series aired in 2023 – but finally, two years later, Brad and Barney are coming back to screens for a sixth series of Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad!

The ITV show is returning for another series (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh series Breaking Dad making ITV comeback

For the new Breaking Dad series, Bradley and Barney will be heading to Asia for the first time, including episodes set in Japan and Thailand.

But it won’t exactly be a tranquil and calming trip for Bradley, as Barney is planning an itinerary full of adrenaline-pumping challenges for them to take part in.

“It’s so good to be back on the road again with Barney,” Bradley said.

“We really do have the best time. But I’m not quite sure what he has up his sleeve on this trip, which is slightly worrying,” he added.

The new series airs next month (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s going to be an exciting road trip’

Meanwhile, Barney Walsh said: “I’m excited to get stuck into this new adventure with my dad. And get him to experience the local cultures in Japan and Thailand.”

He continued: “It’s going to be an exciting and adrenaline-fuelled road trip with lots of fun and laughter.”

Sue Murphy Head of Factual Entertainment ITV also said: “We’re thrilled that our very own father and son dynamic duo are back on the road. This time unleashing their inimitable charm onto unsuspecting Asia, as Barney continues to push Brad way beyond his comfort zones.”

The new series is believed to air the week commencing March 31. So fans really don’t have long to wait.

The boys are heading to Japan (Credit: ITV)

Bradley on Breaking Dad’s impact

Not only has Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad been a hit with viewers, but it has also impacted fans’ personal lives.

During an interview in 2023, Bradley revealed that the “reaction to Breaking Dad has been so lovely”.

He told Mail On Sunday: “I’ve had lots of messages from families on social media saying they’ve fallen out with their father and they haven’t spoken in years. But they’ve watched the show and they want to reconnect with their dad.

“For example, they say that they have booked a holiday with their dad or son. And they are going to go off and do something like that. It is so lovely.”

