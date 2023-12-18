Bradley Walsh slammed as ‘cringe’ at Royal Variety Performance as viewers ‘switch over’

Bradley Walsh appeared to rub viewers up the wrong way after he made a rather “cringe” joke while hosting The Royal Variety Performance.

The TV favourite was back on TV screens on Sunday night (December 17) fronting the star-studded charity bash. The likes of Cher, BGT winner comedian Viggo Venn and Zara Larsson all took to the stage to entertain the nation, as well as several royals who were in attendance.

But it seemed Bradley’s jokes during his routine didn’t go down well with viewers at home – with plenty having to “switch off”.

Bradley was back to host the annual show (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh panned at the Royal Variety Performance

At the start of the show, Bradley performed a stand-up routine – which seemed to go down well with the audience. But for those watching at home, they were not that keen.

Addressing Prince William, who was seated in the crowd; Bradley said: “Your Royal Highness, I worked for your gran, your great gran, your dad, your grandad, your great grandad and now you.

“And I must say – ask me if I’ve got an MBE. Nah, ain’t got one. Ask me if I’ve got an OBE – nah, ain’t got one of them. Ask me if I’ve got a CBE – no!” He went on: “No. Not a sausage. Not even a member of the RAC any more.”

Kate and Will were both in attendance (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh slammed as ‘cringe’ by viewers

The Chase star Brad then spoke about his services to comedy while on stage. He said he’d “entertained troops in the Falklands” and was “happy to make it out alive”. But Bradders’ speech and joke didn’t impress those watching the Royal Variety Performance at home.

Rushing over to X, formerly known as Twitter, plenty were unimpressed. One person said: “Turned it off. What a load of old tosh. And that was just Bradley Walsh.”

Brad’s jokes didn’t go down well with viewers (Credit: ITV)

‘Worst show in years’

A second chimed in and fumed: “Bradley Walsh was boring with his constant ‘joke’ about getting a medal.” A third quipped: “This was painful to watch, so I switched over.”

First time ever I found Bradley Walsh cringe.

Someone also agreed and wrote: “Worst show in years, the terrible tone set by the normally fantastic Bradley Walsh. It all went downhill from there, what on earth has happened to a once great show.”

Another viewer said: “First time ever I found Bradley Walsh cringe.” A sixth penned: “I switched over after I saw unfunny #bradleywalsh begging for an OBE and tbh the show has always been [bleep].”

What else did Royal Variety viewers say?

Other viewers were more complimentary about The Chase star Brad, and thought he did a great job. Piling high the compliments, one fan gushed: “We need to preserve Bradley. He’s so funny!”

Someone else added: “Love Bradley. He’s made the show tonight. Go Bradders.”

