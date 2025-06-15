Blankety Blank viewers were left in shock following last night’s episode (Saturday, June 14), which featured contestant Nathanael Hill.

At the end of the episode, the show paid tribute to the contestant, who’d just been seen winning the star prize.

Nathanael on Blankety Blank

Last night’s episode of Blankety Blank saw 39-year-old Nathanael Hill appear on the show as a contestant.

Nathanael, from Liverpool, was a rugby coach and PHD student in Neuroscience.

According to the Liverpool Echo, he had previously been an armour officer in the Royal Air Force. Nathanel completed six tours of Iraq, four tours of Afghanistan, and worked on Operation Red Flag.

During stint in South-Central Asia, Nathanael was injured by shrapnel from a roadside bomb. He was medically discharged following the incident.

Four years after leaving the army, Nathanel was diagnosed with late-onset type 1 diabetes. Doctors also found a blood clot in his leg during the pandemic, meaning his leg never fully healed.

After contracting sepsis three times and being resuscitated twice, Nathanael had an above-knee amputation of his leg in 2022.

Nathanael wins the star prize on Blankety Blank

During a chat with the Liverpool Echo in 2024, Nathanael revealed that he was keen to get back into doing triathlons. He’d done over 60 triathlons representing the military, but his injury had made it difficult to continue with his hobby.

Nathanael also revealed that he was fundraising to help his dream of winning gold for Team GB at the 2028 LA Paralympics.

When asked by Bradley Walsh what he’d like to win as a prize on the show, Nathanael revealed he’d like to win a running blade for his prosthetic leg.

In the final round, which Nathanael managed to get to, he had to get the same answer as Jack Dee to win. The pair got the same answer, meaning Nathanael went home with the star prize!

Viewers saddened by Nathanel’s death

Sadly, after the end credits had rolled, it was revealed that Nathanel had passed away earlier this year.

An in memoriam screen appeared at the end of the credits. On the screen, a picture of Nathanael on a horse could be seen.

“Nathanael Hill 1985 – 2025,” a caption read. According to the Liverpool Echo, Nathanael, who was a father, died back in April. He was due to graduate as a Mental Health Specialist Nurse before his passing.

Viewers were left shocked and saddened to learn that Nathanel had died. “Well sad to hear contestant Nathaniel died so young as well,” one viewer tweeted.

“Wow. That’s so sad. RIP Nathaneal,” another said. “Oh that’s sad… RIP Nathaniel,” a third wrote. “Oh how sad he passed away young,” another said.

At the time of his death, his friend paid tribute to him. “His friends will remember him as someone with a big heart, always willing to offer support to anyone,” he said.

“A shining light has dimmed with the loss of Nate, we have lost a champion for inclusion and a great friend to so many.”

Blankety Blank continues next Saturday (June 21) at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

