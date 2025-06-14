Paul O’Grady’s husband flooded with support as he shares touching tribute on what would have been his 70th birthday

Andre Portasio, the widower of TV legend Paul O’Grady, issued an emotional tribute on what would have been his husband’s 70th birthday.

Paul died in March 2023 at age 67. In a statement shared by Andre, he revealed the national treasure’s passing was unexpected.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion,” he said.

Following Andre’s post, fans shared their support (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Paul O’Grady husband shares tribute on 70th birthday

To mark Paul’s 70th birthday today (June 14), husband Andre, whom he married in 2017, took to Instagram to honour him.

“Sad to think that today, we would have celebrated Paul’s 70th birthday. Though he is no longer with us, his spirit, warmth, humor and kindness continue to inspire. I want to sincerely thank all of his fans for your ongoing support and for helping keep his memory alive,” he wrote.

“Paul was a very sociable and joyful person, but birthdays weren’t always his favorite — he’d often joke, “This would be my last!” Despite that, he will always be remembered and cherished deeply.”

Andre concluded: “Thank you for being part of his wonderful legacy and for continuously honoring his memory.”

Meanwhile, to accompany the heartfelt post, Andre shared several photos of Paul from throughout the years. In multiple slides, he was photographed with his dogs. In the final picture, Paul was captured on the sofa, while his pets rested alongside him.

‘He is so missed’

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their support.

“Thank you for keeping him alive in our memories. He was a beautiful soul,” one user wrote.

“Never forget this wonderful human being,” another person shared.

“Lovely photos of a wonderful man. You must miss him terribly,” a third expressed.

“Hugs for you and happy birthday memories,” a fourth said.

“Sending love, Andre. Such gorgeous photos. He is so missed xx,” a fifth person remarked.

Meanwhile, another echoed: “Happy heavenly birthday Paul! He is so missed.”

