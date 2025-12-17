Big Fat Quiz of the Year reveals 2025 line-up but one celebrity is missing

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2025 is almost here, with Jimmy Carr back to quiz celebrities on the moments that defined the past 12 months.

Some shows are non-negotiable over the holidays. Think the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, The Masked Singer, and the endless lineup of festive TV we all end up rewatching.

Since 2004, Channel 4’s Big Fat Quiz has been a yearly tradition, bringing together famous faces to roast the year, trade jokes, and argue over who actually remembers the news.

If you’re counting down to its return, here’s everything we know so far.

What date and time is The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2025 out?

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2025 will air at 9pm on December 26, 2026. It will be two hours long.

This is pretty much par for the course, with the past 14 years’ quizzes airing on (or around) Boxing Day. The only exceptions have been 2009 and 2010’s quizzes, which aired the following years around New Year’s Day.

There is still a question mark over the Big Fat Quiz of Telly. Another instalment of the spin-off (focused, as the title suggests, on TV) is said to be coming to Channel 4 soon, as reported by TV Zone.

However, it’s unclear exactly when it’ll air, so keep your eyes peeled for further updates.

Who’s on 2025’s Big Fat Quiz teams?

There will be three teams on The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2025: Jonathan Ross and Richard Ayoade, Katherine Ryan and Nick Mohammed, and Roisin Conaty and Lou Sanders.

It’s a Celebrity Traitors reunion for Ross and Mohammed, who appeared together on the show earlier this year.

Ayoade is a Big Fat Quiz stalwart, having appeared as a regular panelist on the show since 2007.

He’s often been teamed with Noel Fielding, but the Bake Off co-host didn’t join last year’s quiz, and he isn’t part of the 2025 line-up, either.

