Fans of Celebrity Big Brother were not happy with housemate Donna Preston when she failed to make amends with Angellica Bell.

On Monday (April 21), housemates were forced to participate in face-to-face nominations. As a result, Donna picked Angellica due to her loud clapping in the morning.

The following day, Angellica made noise with a pan and a ladle, which continued to rub Donna the wrong way.

During tonight’s (April 23) episode, Patsy Palmer attempted to heal the housemates with a meditation exercise. However, when Donna and Angellica came face-to-face again to build a bridge over their tension, things didn’t go as planned.

Donna initially apologised for nominating Angellica, to which she responded: “You don’t have to say that.” Donna insisted she needed to, stating: “Well, I do, because I feel like you have been very off with me.” She said the only thing that “irked” Donna was Angellica’s clapping in the morning.

That said, Donna couldn’t let things go, adding: “If you had said that to me, I definitely wouldn’t have got a pan and ladle out the next day and whacked it in everyone’s faces.”

With housemates trying not to laugh, Angellica defended herself, explaining that if she knew it would upset Donna, she “wouldn’t have done it” and apologised.

Angellica respected that Donna needed time to get over it and believed she was “upset” with her. However, Donna said she wasn’t, bluntly declaring: “It’s not that deep, babe.”

It seemed Donna couldn’t let things go, as she then went into the Diary Room to moan about Angellica. And again, she couldn’t drop the topic while in the kitchen, continuing to turn viewers at home off for constantly giving off negative energy.

‘Disappointed in Donna’

“My opinion in Donna has done a 360 this episode – not a fan anymore,” one user wrote on X.

“LIKE I SAID – DONNA is a NASTY, spiteful, dark dark soul. She’s HATEFUL,” another person shared.

“Bit disappointed in Donna. She was kind of nasty to Angellica when it was supposed to be about building bridges,” a third remarked.

“Can Donna stop moaning,” a fourth viewer said.

“I don’t feel the off energy from Angellica but do from Donna,” another expressed.

“There’s something dark-sided about Donna,” another person insisted.

