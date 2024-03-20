Beyond Paradise series 2: Holby City and EastEnders legend Paul Bradley joins the cast of episode 1

Beyond Paradise is back, and episode 1 of series 2 kicks off with a rather special guest appearance from a soap legend who joins the cast!

The popular Death in Paradise spin-off returns this Friday (March 22, 2024), with DI Humphrey Goodman in charge of solving another crime.

This time, Humphrey and DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi) are aboard a vintage steam train having been recruited by Margo (Felicity Montagu) to perform in her production of a Shipton Abbott Players’ murder-mystery play.

But on the way out of a tunnel during their final rehearsal, it’s a case of life imitating art, as the murdered character, is, genuinely, mysteriously murdered…

Meanwhile, Humphrey and Martha embark on the process of becoming foster parents, and Anne (Barbara Flynn) catapults herself into the world of online dating. What could possible go wrong?

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Beyond Paradise series 2 episode 1.

Soap legend Paul Bradley guest stars as Noah Culpepper (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/David Appleby)

Beyond Paradise series 2 episode 1 cast: Paul Bradley plays Noah Culpepper

Actor Paul Bradley, 68, guest stars as Noah Culpepper in the cast of Beyond Paradise series 2 episode 1. In fact, he plays an actor within the Shipton Abbott Players’ murder mystery.

Soap fans will be very familiar with Warwickshire-born Paul. He is probably best known for playing lovable Nigel Bates in BBC One’s EastEnders. He played the role from 1992 to 1998.

Nigel was known for his love affair with Debbie Tyler, who he married in 1994. Tragically, she died one year later in a hit and run accident, leaving Nigel devastated.

After leaving Easties, Paul went on to play another hugely popular character – this time, Elliot Hope in the medical drama Holby City. He played the role for 10 years from 2005 to 2015. He returned in 2019, and then again in 2022 for the show’s final episodes.

Paul’s first ever TV role was actually in The Young Ones, opposite Rik Mayall, and Adrian Edmondson. He played Warlock in 1982. He went on to work with Kate Robbins on her sketch show.

Other notable roles include Chen in Red Dwarf, Jeremy Baker in Grantchester, Lord Overshaw in Queens of Mystery, and Reverend Brian Rushton in spooky thriller The Burning Girls.

His film roles have included Yehuda in the Oscar-winning The Pianist in 2002.

Former rugby player Adam Fogerty stars as Paul Yellen in Beyond Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/David Appleby)

Adam Fogerty stars as Paul Yellen

Sports fans will recognise guest star Adam Fogerty, who plays Paul Yellen. Halifax-born Adam, 55, is the son of rugby league footballer Terry Fogerty, who played in the 1960s and 1970s then coached in the 1980s.

After following in his dad’s footsteps, Adam Fogerty became the youngest person to represent the Isle of Man on the rugby field at just 15. He went on join Halifax, and also played for Warrington, and won a Super League medal with St. Helens. He also had a successful boxing career, before moving into acting!

Adam made his first TV appearance in 1992, when he played Andress Malan in The Power of One. He went on to Ken Fairbrother in two episodes of Heartbeat, Jez Hudson in Emmerdale, and prison officer in Corrie!

He recently played James Broadbent in the brilliantly bonkers Shane Meadows comedy drama The Gallows Pole. Adam’s most notable film part was as unlicensed boxer Gorgeous George in Guy Ritchie’s film Snatch; in which he appeared alongside Brad Pitt!

The regular cast of Beyond Paradise series 2 (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt)

Who else stars in the cast of Beyond Paradise series 2 episode 1?

Of course, My Family’s Kris Marshall portrays Humphrey Goodman, alongside Not Going Out’s Sally Bretton as his fiancée Martha Lloyd.

Former EastEnder star Zahra Ahmadi portrays Esther Williams, and The Durrells’ Barbara Flynn is Martha’s mum Anne Lloyd.

Alan Partridge legend Felicity Montagu stars as Margo Martins, while Derry Girls’ Dylan Llewellyn plays Kelby Hartford.

Jade Harrison plays Chief Superintendent Charlie Woods. The actress is known for playing Metts in Wedding Season, Deborah Haynes in The Midwich Cuckoos, and Karen Freeman in Queens of Mystery.

The TV star is also known for playing Vicky Hoy in the Netflix adaptation of Harlan Coben’s book The Stranger. She’s also played Carla in six episodes of Hollyoaks, and Shirley in Grange Hill.

Meanwhile, Anna Crilly stars as Vivienne Bishfield. She recently played DS Natalie Golding in The Sixth Commandment. Anna also played Mrs. Snaith in Still Open All Hours, and Cath in The Rebel.

Richard Glover portrays Harry Bishfield. He played Maddocks in one episode of Ghosts, and John Dewey in Agatha Raisin.

Abi Clarke stars as Kate Potts, Ted Lasso’s Peter Landi portrays George Harris, His Dark Materials’ Flip Webster is Polly Deakins, and Dane Williams plays Kieran Fish.

Beyond Paradise returns on Friday, March 22, 2024 at 8pm on BBC One.

