On This Morning today, Ben Shephard was left fuming as a guest opened up about being conned out of £30k.

The ITV show returned to screens on Wednesday (January 22) – with Ben and Cat Deeley back at the helm.

And during the episode, the pair spoke to a woman who thought she found love when she connected with a US rapper online. However, things took a dramatic turn for her.

Ben and Cat spoke to a woman who was scammed out of a fortune (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Ben Shephard shocked over deceit

On This Morning today, Yvette Williams opened up about being scammed out of £30k by a “charming” conman – rapper Lydell Birch, aka Moka Blast.

It just makes my blood boil.

After a video that explained Yvette’s ordeal aired on screen, the show cut back to the studio – and Ben was not happy.

“It just makes my blood boil when you hear things like this,” Ben said.

He added: “It’s not the easiest thing to come out and be open and talk about something like this. Particularly when there is so much money involved.”

Talking to Cat and Ben, Yvette revealed she met Lydell on Tinder back in 2019 – with Yvette calling him “very, very attentive” and “charming”.

Yvette spoke out about the ordeal (Credit: ITV)

‘Alarm bells started to ring’

Yvette then headed to Las Vegas to meet him for the first time. And things seemed to be going well.

However, on This Morning, Yvette explained how Lydell love-bombed her in a bid to hand over £30,000 to fund his ventures. According to Yvette, Lydell was setting up a barbershop, as well as having his own music career.

Yvette shared that “alarm bells started to ring” when he asked her to remortgage her house. Then, suddenly, Lydell cut her off.

Yvette is not alone

Yvette then found out that she wasn’t the only one he scammed. She later joined a group on Facebook that had almost 4,000 women claiming they had also lent Lydell money which he never repaid.

According to This Morning, Lydell has previously said he will try and make amends with the women. Ben also noted how Lydell did not respond to the show when it reached out for comment.

However, Ben did read out what Lydell had previously said in the past on YouTube.

“These women gave me their money out of their own free will, how is that a romance scam? They gave me money and I gave them a good time.”

Read more: This Morning viewers furious as caller admits he’s thinking of cheating on his wife: ‘Ben’s face said it all’

So what do you think of his actions? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.