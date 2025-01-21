On This Morning today (January 21), viewers were left outraged when a caller openly admitted he was considering cheating on his wife.

The ITV daytime show opened its phone lines once again for viewers to ask agony aunt Deidre Sanders for her relationship advice.

And it seems one caller had a dilemma that didn’t go down well with the viewers at home, as he was debating cheating on his wife.

This Morning fans enraged by phone-in today

The caller, who said his name was Jason, had his voice altered for the phone call so nobody knew it was him. He explained that he and his wife weren’t as close as they used to be.

When Deidre asked him how their bedroom activities are going, he admitted they haven’t been together since they welcomed their baby eight months ago.

Jason explained with the way he was feeling, he has even considered cheating on his wife. And it’s safe to say fans were not impressed.

Deidre, Ben and Cat all encouraged Jason to keep working on his relationship. And the presenters explained as it was still close to when his wife gave birth, her hormones are probably still not what they used to be.

Fans took to X to express their anger at Jason for making the phone call, when someone else could have had a more pressing concern.

‘What an idiot’

One wrote: “Thinking of cheating on your wife who has just had a baby and then admitting to it on TV is diabolical.”

Another penned: “Imagine phoning in saying ‘I’m thinking of cheating on my wife that’s just had my baby’.. what the [bleep]. What an idiot.”

A third didn’t like the responses he was getting. They commented: “Deidre is being strangely sympathetic considering the headline is that he is thinking of cheating on his poor wife.”

Come on Jason. Don’t cheat on your wife. Don’t do it.

Other fans also pointed out that host Ben Shephard couldn’t help but make his feelings known – by his facial expression.

“Ben’s face said it all there!” an enraged viewer added.

Even during The Night Agent star Gabriel Basso’s interview later in the show he couldn’t help but give his own thoughts.

At the end of his interview the actor said: “Come on Jason. Don’t cheat on your wife. Don’t do it.”

