This Morning viewers divided over ‘pointless’ wellness segment today

Fans of This Morning today were left confused by a ‘bizarre’ opening segment that involved hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard swinging in hammocks.

ITV’s This Morning is used to showing weird and wonderful moments to viewers to get them to experience something new. But today’s relaxation segment seemed to only disappoint fans.

Cat and Ben took part in some relaxing hammock therapy on This Morning today (January 14). Throughout the segment, they lay there while soothing music played, a woman sang and their heads were rubbed.

The hosts looked to be enjoying the experience more than viewers (Credit: ITV)

Fans unimpressed with This Morning today

The whole point of the therapy is for sensory learning, while relaxing. The wellbeing exercise aims to calm and regulate your nervous system. But it seems it didn’t quite relax the viewers at home. Instead, they questioned exactly what was happening.

Viewers took to X to see if anyone else was just as confused as they were. And it seems many were.

One wrote: “This is 100% the worst thing that has ever happened on the show. Ever.”

Another added: “What the [bleep] is this?”

Ridiculous segment. Get a grip This Morning.

A third simply asked: “When is this [bleep] being axed?”

The hammock therapy comes after yesterday’s show where they took part in aura cleansing.

One viewer wrote: “Does anyone watch This Morning because they like it any more? Or just to see how bad it is?”

“Ridiculous segment. Get a grip This Morning,” another viewer added. Another agreed: “So that was pointless.”

Despite the viewers not seeming to pleased about the segment, hosts Cat and Ben quite evidently enjoyed it.

Cat and Ben swung on hammocks during This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Ben and Cat seemed to enjoy it

While they were swinging on the hammock, Ben did try to multitask by asking some questions. But things took it up a notch as Somewhere Over The Rainbow began being sung to the hosts.

There were a few people online who seemed to agree that the section of the show wasn’t that bad.

One wrote: “The hammock swinging looked like it would be great. Until she started singing.”

Another pointed out: “They offer this at my village hall and it’s very popular but we don’t swing. There are things they lie on the floor.”

Read more: Pete Wicks finally confirms Maura Higgins relationship: ‘It’s different now’

Did you like the content on This Morning today? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!