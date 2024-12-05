On today’s This Morning, Ben Shephard shared a very personal detail about his children. The TV presenter was joined by Cat Deeley and Nadine Baggott in discussing the must have beauty products on the market and ready to be wrapped up this Christmas.

It was here that Ben got a gift idea for his sons and consequently sparked reaction on social media.

Ben made a shocking comment about his son (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard issued warning over confession about children

Nadine chatted through an array of much loved beauty products that could be ideal for any Christmas stocking – including beauty gadgets.

The presenter was left impressed by one gadget in particular, a shaving gadget, ideal for manscaping.

It was here that Nadine questioned Ben: “Manscaping, yay or nay?”

A smirking Ben replied: “Yeah my sons, I’ve got teenage boys, this has become a big thing. Pubic topiary in our house.”

Cat then burst out laughing and Nadine pointed out the absence of pubic hair from men on Rylan’s recent programme, Dating Naked.

She joked that she is “too old” to see that before Ben continued: “That is what they do. Teenagers!

“They spend their life-,” before Cat cut in “do they get busy?” She then gestured with her hands before Ben quipped: “They get busy with the fizzy.”

Ben later joked: “Jack might get that for Christmas then.”

Ben and Cat explored a variety of potential Christmas presents (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers react

Consequently, a ton of viewers flocked to social media to share their dismay at Ben’s confession.

One penned: “I’m not sure why Ben is telling the public about his 15 year old son’s pubic hair.”

Another warned that Ben’s sons may “disown” him after he discussed their grooming habits.

A third added: “How many times have we heard about Ben‘s teenage boys so far today?”

“Jaysus Ben, shut up,” chimed in another.

Ben shares sons Sam, 19, and Jack, 15, with his wife Annie Perks.

The star’s intimate confessions come after he took some time away from presenting This Morning.

In November he told fans: “I have some news to share. I’m taking a couple of weeks away to go and work on this exciting project for ITV. It’s top secret. I’m going to the other side of the world now after the show.

“I can’t say where it is though.”

