Beat The Chasers fans have picked a new Chaser following an impressive performance from a contestant last night (Thursday, January 30).

The hopeful will have been a familiar face to fans, having appeared on The Chase before. And he was out for The Vixen’s blood…

Jenny reunited with a familiar face (Credit: ITV)

The Vixen reunites with contestant on Beat The Chasers

Last night’s edition of Beat The Chasers saw the return of a familiar face.

Charlie, who appeared on last night’s show, had appeared on The Chase six years ago. Despite his impressive performance at the time, he was caught up by Jenny Ryan, aka The Vixen, in the Final Chase.

Jenny recognised her competitor last night and admitted he deserved a crack at winning.

“If anybody in the history of the daytime Chase ever deserved a second chance to get revenge and get some money, it’s Charlie,” Jenny said.

The Vixen destroyed my life. I’ve spent six years rebuilding it.

“He answered 19 correct answers in the Final Chase. He was in a full house, so they had 24 and they got caught,” she then added.

“The Vixen destroyed my life. I’ve spent six years rebuilding it. I’m back now to knock her off her perch,” Charlie quipped.

Charlie made a return to the show (Credit: ITV)

Charlie beats the Vixen and the Chasers

However, there was one person who didn’t recognise Charlie – Bradley Walsh!

“I’ve never seen you before in my life!” he quipped. “Where was I the day he was on then? Was I working?”

“Yeah!” Jenny said. “Well, I’m glad to see you again,” Bradley then told Charlie.

Charlie then chose to take on all five Chasers for the chance to win £100k, with a 14 second time advantage.

Amazingly, with only two questions wrong, Charlie managed to win the £100,000!

The contestant fell to the floor in surprise when the timer stopped as the audience, and the Chasers, applauded him.

Charlie won! (Credit: ITV)

Fans thrilled as Charlie wins

Fans were over the moon for Charlie after his huge win on the show.

“Charlie would make a great Chaser,” one fan tweeted.

“Wooow! What a guy! Well done – the newest Chaser,” another said.

“Charlie winning the £100,000 is great television. Very well deserved,” a third wrote.

YEAASSSSS CHARLIE #beatthechasers what a brilliant player !! £100k well deserved winnings,” another gushed.

Charlie’s episode of Beat The Chasers is available to stream on ITVX now!

