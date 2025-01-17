Beat The Chasers flooded with complaints over treatment of player Ray as Bradley Walsh declares: ‘I’m so sorry’

Fans of Beat The Chasers were left complaining last night (January 16) after they believed contestant Ray was given a ridiculously unfair starter question.

Playing against the formidable team of Chasers – Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis – Ray was the third contestant to compete.

Hoping to leave the show with money to afford a luxurious holiday with his wife, things didn’t end well for him.

Ray’s initial first question was about Queen Victoria (Credit: ITV)

Beat The Chasers host Bradley Walsh shocked by opening question

His initial question was: “In 1894, Queen Victoria bought an oil painting by Daniel Mytens of ‘Charles I and Henrietta Maria Departing for…’ what?”

After reading the question out to Ray, host Bradley Walsh couldn’t help but react out loud.

Justice for Ray!

“What is that for a first question?!” he asked before presenting the three answer options: The Chase, The Apprentice and The Twilight Zone.

Admitting he “hadn’t got a clue”, Ray guessed The Twilight Zone. Unfortunately, Bradley told him that the answer was The Chase.

After being beaten by The Chase so early on, Bradley expressed how “sorry” he was. “I’m so sorry,” he told Ray.

Bradley apologised to Ray after he was beaten so early (Credit: ITV)

Viewers declared the question was ‘harsh’

Despite many contestants competing within the same episode, viewers couldn’t help but fixate on how unfair they thought the question was.

“That was a [bleep] first question, they should invite him back next series,” one user wrote on X.

“I can’t believe they gave him that question for his first question,” another person shared.

“What a [bleep]ing ridiculous first question,” a third remarked.

“Getting that as 1st question seemed a bit harsh,” a fourth viewer declared.

“That was an awful first question. I don’t understand why they broadcast the people that get the first question wrong and can’t play on. If that were me I definitely wouldn’t want to be on TV!” a fifth user wrote.

“Justice for Ray! That was a crap first question,” a sixth person said.

