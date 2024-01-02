BBC Breakfast and Morning Live runtimes extended – and fans are thrilled

BBC Breakfast has announced a major schedule shake-up – and fans are over the moon.

The much-loved early morning programme has been a staple on screens for decades. From 6am and 9.15am every day, viewers tune in to get their latest news fix from the show.

But on Monday (January 1) – a huge shake-up was announced for not just BBC Breakfast – but for Morning Live as well.

Jon announced the major news (Credit: BBC)

Jon Kay announces huge schedule shake-up

After BBC Breakfast finishes at 9:15am, Morning Live follows until 10am – but that is about to change.

BBC Breakfast presenter Jon Kay took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal the news. The 54-year-old shared: “It’s a big week for the #BBCBreakfast team. From now on, the programme will be 15 minutes longer Mon-Fri.

“Then at 0930 our friends and neighbours @BBCMorningLive take over – and their show has been extended, too! The UK’s two biggest morning shows just got BIGGER!”

It’s a big week for the #BBCBreakfast team. From now on, the programme will be 15 minutes longer Mon-Fri. Then at 0930 our friends and neighbours @BBCMorningLive take over – and their show has been extended, too! The UK’s two biggest morning shows just got BIGGER! ☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️ pic.twitter.com/ACv82jsTwt — Jon Kay ☕️ (@jonkay01) January 1, 2024

BBC Breakfast viewers react to news

Fans of the long-running programme were quick to share their thoughts on the change. One person said: “Great news!”

Someone else added: “Much prefer what BBC has to offer than ITV at the moment. There are exceptions like Charlotte, Ben and Kate at GMB but for me, the others are too full of ego. The BBC shows appear to be driven by creating a good, friendly product rather than presenters wanting ‘their moment.”

A third quipped: “Yipeee.” Another follower penned: “Brilliant I love BBC Breakfast see you at 6am happy new year to all Breakfast team.”

Helen Skelton is now a permanent presenter on Morning Live (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast and Morning Live

BBC Breakfast is hosted by Sally Nugent and Jon from Monday to Wednesday. Meanwhile, Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty lead the show from Thursday to Saturday.

But as well as Morning Live extending episodes from 45 minutes to 75 minutes – beginning at 9.30am – permanent roles for Countryfile and Strictly star Helen, as well as Michelle Ackerley, are settled.

Helen and Michelle will alternate on the presenting couch alongside anchor Gethin Jones every Monday to Wednesday.

Gethin, meanwhile, will present four to five shows a week. In other presenter news, Kym Marsh will co-host on Thursdays, with the likes of Sara Cox, Kimberley Walsh, Gaby Roslin and Rav Wilding expected to feature regularly, too.

Read more: BBC Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood marries partner Steve

Breakfast airs daily from 6am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Morning Live airs from 9.30am on weekdays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.