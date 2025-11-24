BBC Breakfast’s Olly Murs interview torn to shreds by fans: ‘Stick to the news’

Olly Murs was something of an unwelcome guest on BBC Breakfast today (November 24) as he promoted his new album.

In the studio to talk all things Knees Up, the breakout X Factor star also spoke to co-hosts Sally Nugent and Jon Kay about fatherhood.

Fans of the early-morning programme were uninterested in this segment though, and they made themselves heard via social media.

BBC Breakfast fans hit out at ‘rubbish’ interview

Posting on X (formerly known as Twitter), one BBC Breakfast viewer complained: “He’s promoting a new album so bring out the poor me!”

“Olly Murs? FFS Sky 107, Border Patrol for me… click,” wrote a second social media user.

The bone of contention seemed to be that BBC Breakfast fans were thirsty for actual news – not celebrity catch-ups.

“Eff off. He should go on #Lorraine if he wants to talk fatherhood & #BBCBreakfast should stick to the [bleep] news,” read another reaction. “Why do we have to see this? #bbcbreakfast Olly Murs life story Call yourself a news channel pffft,” echoed a fourth.

One of the miffed viewers even alleged this to be a waste of the license fee paid by UK households. “Free advertising for people who can well afford to pay for it. Aimed at people who don’t give a monkeys about some overpaid warbler,” they shared.

“Wish we had adverts on @bbc instead of churning out Olly Murs rubbish and book reviews #bbcbreakfast,” somebody else wrote. “About time BBC lost Royal Charter and freed us from TV licence #CostofLivingCrisis.”

The popstar spoke about his music and kids on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

Olly Murs new album

Olly’s eighth studio album, which was released last week, gave the popstar an opportunity to step back into his old life.

Reflecting on how becoming a dad has changed him, he told Sally and Jon: “Life has truly changed and writing this album – the 12 songs on the album are the only times I could be a bit of a lad and stay a little bit later in the studio and have some fun.

“I like my moments, just going out with friends. Sometimes when you become a parent you’re so involved in that, it’s nice to just step out of that and have some time with your friends. To talk over your problems and things you’re going through as a dad.

“This album has just been a real breath of fresh air to do,” Olly added. “It’s an album that I’ve always wanted to do.”

Has Olly Murs had another baby?

Two months ago, Olly and his wife Amelia Tank welcomed their second child together. They named him Albert, who is now a little brother to their daughter Madison.

“My heart is SO full right now,” wrote Amelia on Instagram Stories back when the couple announced Albert’s birth.

