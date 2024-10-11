Charlie Stayt under fire for question to Carol Kirkwood on BBC Breakfast: ‘He owes her an apology’

BBC Breakfast host Charlie Stayt has found himself in hot water following a comment he made to co-star Carol Kirkwood.

The presenter was back on screens on Thursday (October 10) hosting the show with Naga Munchetty. The pair were discussing a glitch on the BBC’s weather app to show meteorologist Carol Kirkwood.

But things took an awkward turn when Charlie’s “disgraceful” behaviour towards Carol ruffled a few feathers at home.

On BBC Breakfast, Charlie and Naga spoke out about the BBC’s weather app, which incorrectly showed winds of 13,508mph were set to hit London.

The hosts revealed that IT was trying to fix the error, but Charlie continued to question Carol – and fans were not too impressed.

“Are you going to fix this Carol? This has been going on for many hours now. Is anything actually happening? Are you going to fix it,” he quizzed her live on-air.

BBC Breakfast star issues apology

She replied: “Of course Charlie! Of course, we are.”

Before snapping her fingers, Carol then quipped: “It is a big problem, it’s not just one that can be sorted like that.”

The beloved TV star went on: “So our technicians are working on it as fast as they can and it will be sorted as quickly as it possibly can, again our apologies on this.”

BBC Breakfast fans call out Charlie Stayt

However, fans were quick to slam Charlie for this behaviour towards Carol. On X, one angry viewer wrote: “Absolutely disgraceful by Charlie on BBC Breakfast. There’s a glitch on the app showing incorrect wind speeds.

“He shouted at Carol and demanded to know when it would be fixed. Embarrassing and petulant. He owes her an apology.”

Someone else added: “Was there really a need for Charlie Stayt to speak to Carol Kirkwood the way he did about the weather app glitch on the last weather bulletin? I thought he was mucking about at first.”

A third wrote: “Why are Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt always having a go at Carol Kirkwood.”

