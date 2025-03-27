BAFTA snubs scandal-hit Strictly for first time in its history as Stacey Solomon gets double nod

The hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing has been snubbed for a BAFTA TV nomination.

For the first time in the series’ 20-season history, the dancing competition hasn’t been given a single nod ahead of the prestigious ceremony.

Meanwhile, celebrating a double nod in 2025 is Stacey Solomon, for her BBC One show Sort Your Life Out.

Sadly, Strictly’s BAFTA snub comes after the show became embroiled in a series of misconduct scandals in the past year.

Strictly hasn’t received a TV BAFTA nod for the first time in 20 years (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing snubbed for TV BAFTA

Fans of Strictly will be shocked to learn that their favourite show has been snubbed by BAFTA after the organisation announced its nominations today (March 27).

The BBC programme has been involved in numerous controversies in the recent past. The misconduct allegations against Giovanni Pernice first surfaced in October 2023. As well as that, Graziano Di Prima’s firing from Strictly followed Giovanni’s exit. The pro dancer was accused of allegedly kicking his dancing partner, Zara McDermott.

Opera singer Wynne Evans was also embroiled in scandal last year in the wake of “inappropriate behaviour” controversy, for which he later apologised.

Now, it has been snubbed for a TV BAFTA for the first time in 20 years – but it’s happier news for Stacey…

Stacey has been nominated twice for her show Sort Your Life Out (Credit: BBC)

Full list of Entertainment nominees

While Strictly missed a BAFTA nod, the shows nominated for Factual Entertainment include Sort Your Life Out, In Vogue: The 90s, Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour as well as Race Across The World.

It is also Stacey Solomon’s first-ever TV BAFTA nomination in the Entertainment Performance category. Traitors host Claudia Winkleman won the award in 2023 and has been nominated twice before. She’s received a nod for The Traitors again in 2025.

Other nominees in the Entertainment Performance category include Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Graham Norton for The Graham Norton Show, Joe Lycett for Late Night Lycett, and Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett for Rob & Romesh Vs.

The winners will be announced on May 11.

Read more: Vanessa Feltz jokes about falling ‘passionately in love’ with Strictly pro partner James Jordan

So, who are you rooting for? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.